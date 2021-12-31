HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Emerson Electric Co, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: SWK, PII, PDP, AME, AVY, VSTO, ACN, SPHY, IWM, BYLD, CBL, RIVN, PATH, TER, NVR, FLO, ECL, BDX, BAX, OP, PAYC, VVV, ADNT, SNAP, NVT, KD, WE, ONL, ADSK, ASH, KIND, PNR, DOUG, BKLN, AEO, HACK, IPAY, ITEQ, ASX, JPIB, KRBN, AAP, RDVY, REMX, DDD, UTI, FTK, ESE, GT, GPI, HSII, KLAC, JEF, DAR, CXW, RCL, SWKS, CLF, BCO, ONVO, WCN, WM, EBAY, JQC, BHK, IPGP, ACM, CLNE, VMW, CELH, LAC, SIX,
- Added Positions: SCHD, SCHM, SCHG, SCHA, SCHF, SCHB, VNQ, EMR, FNDF, USMV, JPIN, FNDA, VCSH, HD, FNDE, VFH, LOW, SCHV, SPGI, NXP, SPY, PG, SYY, DIS, TSLA, ASAN, UPS, CRWD, CMCSA, NTR, GS, HON, BABA, LCID, MMM, BTT, ISTB, VZ, QS, MA, CARR, OTIS, JNJ, EMN, ETN, ENB, TFI, WELL, SPLV, MDLZ, NVDA, BK, ABT, WMT, WFC, RWO, IDV, SCHH, IVW, IGSB, ARKG, IEFA, COIN, CPNG, UPST, ZEN, WY, T, BMY, ED, CMI, NEE, INTC, ISRG, JCI, LXP, PEP, RGEN, SBUX, TGT, TM, RTX, CHWY, IRBT, RVT, NXPI, ABBV, SHOP, TDOC, PYPL, TWLO, TTD, APPN, ROKU, MDB, YCBD, DOCU, GH,
- Reduced Positions: VIG, JPST, SCHX, SCHE, FNDB, DRW, BIV, AORT, ITOT, REGN, DSX, PNFP, AMZN, JKE, AGG, AMGN, IVE, FB, GOOG, IJH, IEMG, GSLC, OKTA, FTSL, DJUL, SUNL, TWI, CRM, LMT, FDX, D, CVLG, CAT, BTI, TFC, IJR, IYR, MJ, RYE, SCHZ, VV, XLE, UNM, ARCC, GOLD, BA, CCL, CSCO, DUK, EPD, XOM, F, GE, VTRS, SLVM, ET, SMBK, CGC, NVCR, EDIT, SFIX, NIO, ZM, FSLY, ABNB, OGN,
- Sold Out: NXR, FDRR, BSCL, IGRO, NXQ, AMD, CME, IDEV, NVTA, SNSR, PRNT, KBWB, FLDR, BOWX, XPEV, LI, RVI, NTNX, DRNA, RC, MPLX, MPC, KMI, QDEL, MFA, CPB, NLY,
For the details of HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hhm+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 1,007,816 shares, 19.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 463,126 shares, 12.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.13%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 286,622 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 387,036 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.60%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 242,886 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.55 and $132.2, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $114.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $174.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 565 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.79 and $100.94, with an estimated average price of $94.92. The stock is now traded at around $81.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AMETEK Inc (AME)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $138.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 446 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.51 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $39.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.38 and $227.13, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $193.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $91.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 118,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.32%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 251,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 718.84%. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $96.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E (JPIN)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E by 41.59%. The purchase prices were between $56.53 and $59.94, with an estimated average price of $58.87. The stock is now traded at around $57.803700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $364.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 1812.50%. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $234.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 765 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 3 (NXR)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 3. The sale prices were between $16.56 and $18.01, with an estimated average price of $17.16.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates. The sale prices were between $41.44 and $45.45, with an estimated average price of $43.55.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45.Sold Out: BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $64.3 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $66.65.Sold Out: Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 2 (NXQ)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 2. The sale prices were between $15.04 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $15.49.
Here is the complete portfolio of HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying