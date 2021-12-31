HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Emerson Electric Co, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

New Purchases: SWK, PII, PDP, AME, AVY, VSTO, ACN, SPHY, IWM, BYLD, CBL, RIVN, PATH, TER, NVR, FLO, ECL, BDX, BAX, OP, PAYC, VVV, ADNT, SNAP, NVT, KD, WE, ONL, ADSK, ASH, KIND, PNR, DOUG, BKLN, AEO, HACK, IPAY, ITEQ, ASX, JPIB, KRBN, AAP, RDVY, REMX, DDD, UTI, FTK, ESE, GT, GPI, HSII, KLAC, JEF, DAR, CXW, RCL, SWKS, CLF, BCO, ONVO, WCN, WM, EBAY, JQC, BHK, IPGP, ACM, CLNE, VMW, CELH, LAC, SIX,

SWK, PII, PDP, AME, AVY, VSTO, ACN, SPHY, IWM, BYLD, CBL, RIVN, PATH, TER, NVR, FLO, ECL, BDX, BAX, OP, PAYC, VVV, ADNT, SNAP, NVT, KD, WE, ONL, ADSK, ASH, KIND, PNR, DOUG, BKLN, AEO, HACK, IPAY, ITEQ, ASX, JPIB, KRBN, AAP, RDVY, REMX, DDD, UTI, FTK, ESE, GT, GPI, HSII, KLAC, JEF, DAR, CXW, RCL, SWKS, CLF, BCO, ONVO, WCN, WM, EBAY, JQC, BHK, IPGP, ACM, CLNE, VMW, CELH, LAC, SIX, Added Positions: SCHD, SCHM, SCHG, SCHA, SCHF, SCHB, VNQ, EMR, FNDF, USMV, JPIN, FNDA, VCSH, HD, FNDE, VFH, LOW, SCHV, SPGI, NXP, SPY, PG, SYY, DIS, TSLA, ASAN, UPS, CRWD, CMCSA, NTR, GS, HON, BABA, LCID, MMM, BTT, ISTB, VZ, QS, MA, CARR, OTIS, JNJ, EMN, ETN, ENB, TFI, WELL, SPLV, MDLZ, NVDA, BK, ABT, WMT, WFC, RWO, IDV, SCHH, IVW, IGSB, ARKG, IEFA, COIN, CPNG, UPST, ZEN, WY, T, BMY, ED, CMI, NEE, INTC, ISRG, JCI, LXP, PEP, RGEN, SBUX, TGT, TM, RTX, CHWY, IRBT, RVT, NXPI, ABBV, SHOP, TDOC, PYPL, TWLO, TTD, APPN, ROKU, MDB, YCBD, DOCU, GH,

SCHD, SCHM, SCHG, SCHA, SCHF, SCHB, VNQ, EMR, FNDF, USMV, JPIN, FNDA, VCSH, HD, FNDE, VFH, LOW, SCHV, SPGI, NXP, SPY, PG, SYY, DIS, TSLA, ASAN, UPS, CRWD, CMCSA, NTR, GS, HON, BABA, LCID, MMM, BTT, ISTB, VZ, QS, MA, CARR, OTIS, JNJ, EMN, ETN, ENB, TFI, WELL, SPLV, MDLZ, NVDA, BK, ABT, WMT, WFC, RWO, IDV, SCHH, IVW, IGSB, ARKG, IEFA, COIN, CPNG, UPST, ZEN, WY, T, BMY, ED, CMI, NEE, INTC, ISRG, JCI, LXP, PEP, RGEN, SBUX, TGT, TM, RTX, CHWY, IRBT, RVT, NXPI, ABBV, SHOP, TDOC, PYPL, TWLO, TTD, APPN, ROKU, MDB, YCBD, DOCU, GH, Reduced Positions: VIG, JPST, SCHX, SCHE, FNDB, DRW, BIV, AORT, ITOT, REGN, DSX, PNFP, AMZN, JKE, AGG, AMGN, IVE, FB, GOOG, IJH, IEMG, GSLC, OKTA, FTSL, DJUL, SUNL, TWI, CRM, LMT, FDX, D, CVLG, CAT, BTI, TFC, IJR, IYR, MJ, RYE, SCHZ, VV, XLE, UNM, ARCC, GOLD, BA, CCL, CSCO, DUK, EPD, XOM, F, GE, VTRS, SLVM, ET, SMBK, CGC, NVCR, EDIT, SFIX, NIO, ZM, FSLY, ABNB, OGN,

VIG, JPST, SCHX, SCHE, FNDB, DRW, BIV, AORT, ITOT, REGN, DSX, PNFP, AMZN, JKE, AGG, AMGN, IVE, FB, GOOG, IJH, IEMG, GSLC, OKTA, FTSL, DJUL, SUNL, TWI, CRM, LMT, FDX, D, CVLG, CAT, BTI, TFC, IJR, IYR, MJ, RYE, SCHZ, VV, XLE, UNM, ARCC, GOLD, BA, CCL, CSCO, DUK, EPD, XOM, F, GE, VTRS, SLVM, ET, SMBK, CGC, NVCR, EDIT, SFIX, NIO, ZM, FSLY, ABNB, OGN, Sold Out: NXR, FDRR, BSCL, IGRO, NXQ, AMD, CME, IDEV, NVTA, SNSR, PRNT, KBWB, FLDR, BOWX, XPEV, LI, RVI, NTNX, DRNA, RC, MPLX, MPC, KMI, QDEL, MFA, CPB, NLY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Emerson Electric Co, JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E, The Home Depot Inc, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates, Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 3 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 693 stocks with a total value of $414 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hhm+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 1,007,816 shares, 19.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 463,126 shares, 12.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.13% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 286,622 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 387,036 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.60% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 242,886 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.55 and $132.2, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $114.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $174.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.79 and $100.94, with an estimated average price of $94.92. The stock is now traded at around $81.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $138.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.51 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $39.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.38 and $227.13, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $193.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $91.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 118,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.32%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 251,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 718.84%. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $96.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E by 41.59%. The purchase prices were between $56.53 and $59.94, with an estimated average price of $58.87. The stock is now traded at around $57.803700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $364.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 1812.50%. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $234.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 3. The sale prices were between $16.56 and $18.01, with an estimated average price of $17.16.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates. The sale prices were between $41.44 and $45.45, with an estimated average price of $43.55.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $64.3 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $66.65.

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 2. The sale prices were between $15.04 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $15.49.