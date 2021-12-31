Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys Realty Income Corp, American Tower Corp, Highwoods Properties Inc, Sells , CyrusOne Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co

- New Purchases: SPYD, APP, LCID, AYI, BTI, BLDR, CP, SBNY, TTEK, WEN, AMRS, SFM, SPOT, AFRM, RIVN, CRIS, EEFT, LXRX, MGA, BLU, RRX, SCHL, EYPT, AVXL, LXPPC.PFD, CELH, ZNGA, CPRI, CMRX, HMHC, IVT, ATEN, ALPN, PSTG, ACRS, MRUS, BVS, RLJPA.PFD, EOLS, COGT, EVLO, WH, GRTS, UPWK, YETI, BCYC, MORF, MIRM, SKIL, PHAT, OYST, CAN, MXCT, BEKE, CVAC, HRMY, INBX, KYMR, DYN, ATHA, CMPS, TSHA, PMVP, PRLD, CCCC, KRON, STTK, ARRY, PRAX, ALGS, AVIR, MRVI, OLMA, KNTE, SEER, AI, UPST, FDMT, ABCL, BCAB, SKLZ, CGEM, DFH, SANA, VOR, BMBL, BFLY, RXDX, RXDX, VIEW, OUST, AEVA, TIL, IKNA, DSGN, EWTX, COIN, TSP, RXRX, HOWL, STEM, TALS, OMIC, DAWN, NRXP, JANX, NAUT, LYEL, QSI, ATAI, VERV, IPSC, CYT, ME, GLUE, TKNO, GRPH, RPID, ERAS, IMGO, INST, INST, ABSI, DUOL, HOOD, CRBU, ICVX, RLYB, IMRX, OMGA, NUVL, TNYA, RANI, HUMA, UDMY, SABS, ONL,
- Added Positions: O, AMT, HIW, WELL, PLD, KRMA, MSFT, INVH, KIM, AAPL, COLD, GOOGL, SUI, WMT, LAMR, PG, AAL, PYPL, SQ, JNJ, V, ADC, TMO, ENPH, APD, JPM, UNH, KKR, APTV, GOOG, VNQ, MO, BIDU, CSX, ECL, XOM, HUM, ON, ROK, TSM, WM, VMW, BABA, BLD, AQNU, PXH, AZN, ATO, ADSK, DAR, TT, ISRG, MTZ, MCD, NEM, OXY, PAYX, POWI, QCOM, SNPS, PM, SRC, ABBV, NEP, ABNB, SPY, ARE, AMGN, ADI, CSL, CSCO, KO, CMCSA, COST, CUZ, CCI, DVN, EGP, LLY, ENTG, EXC, FAST, GS, HD, HON, MTCH, ICUI, IEX, IDXX, INTU, KRG, LII, MLM, MET, MIDD, PH, PEP, PBR, NTR, TTWO, TRMB, UNP, UPS, VMI, VMC, WCN, CMG, MA, ACM, ULTA, AVGO, FTNT, CHTR, NXPI, GM, STAG, PANW, FANG, ZTS, HASI, REXR, RNG, SFBS, SEDG, DOCU, FVRR, BILL, XPEV, LQD, QQQ, QQQN, MMM, AOS, AAON, CB, AES, T, ABT, ABMD, AKR, AXDX, ACN, AAP, AGYS, AKAM, ALK, ALB, ALX, ALGN, Y, ALL, HES, UHAL, AEE, ACC, AEP, AMP, ABC, APH, IVZ, NLY, ANSS, APA, WTRG, ACGL, ADM, AHT, AZPN, AIZ, AVY, TFC, BRT, BLL, BLDP, BK, BNS, BAX, BRK.B, BIIB, BLK, BWA, BXP, BDN, BMY, BRO, BF.B, BG, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CMS, CTRA, CDNS, CPT, CPB, COF, CAH, CDR, CE, ASXC, CNC, CNP, LUMN, CRL, CVX, CME, CHD, CI, CINF, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, CSGP, TPR, CCEP, CGNX, CTSH, CL, CMA, NNN, DXC, CAG, COP, ED, CTO, GLW, OFC, CMI, DHI, DRI, DVA, DXCM, DRH, DLTR, D, DPZ, DOV, DUK, EMN, DISH, EIX, ERJ, ETR, EPR, EFX, ELS, EQR, ERIE, EL, RE, EXAS, EXPE, EXPD, FMC, FDS, FICO, FDX, FITB, FR, FE, FISV, F, BEN, FSP, RHP, GD, GE, GIS, GPC, GGB, GTY, GILD, GOOD, INDT, EQC, HAL, MNST, HIG, HAS, HR, HSIC, HT, HSY, HPQ, HRL, SVC, HBAN, IBM, IBN, INFO, ITW, ILMN, INO, ICE, IFF, IP, IPG, CSR, IRM, SJM, JKHY, JNPR, KLAC, K, KEY, KRC, KMB, KNX, MDLZ, LKQ, LTC, LH, LRCX, LVS, LXP, BBWI, LNC, LYV, LOW, MTB, MGM, MAC, VRE, MRO, MKTX, MAR, MMC, MRVL, MAS, MKC, SPGI, MCK, MRK, MTD, MCHP, MVIS, MAA, MHK, TAP, MNR, MPWR, MCO, MORN, NRG, NVR, NDAQ, NHI, NTCT, NWL, NI, NDSN, ES, NTRS, NOC, ORLY, OFLX, OMC, OLP, OKE, PCAR, CMCT, PNC, PPG, PPL, PSB, PKG, PTC, PENN, PEI, PBCT, PVH, PXD, PLUG, RL, LIN, BKNG, PFG, PGR, PEG, PHM, DGX, RPM, RPT, RJF, RF, RSG, RMD, RHI, WRK, ROL, ROP, ROST, RCL, SBAC, POOL, BFS, SLB, STX, SGEN, SRE, DHC, SHW, SIRI, SWKS, SNA, SO, LUV, LSI, TRV, SBUX, STT, SYK, SHO, NLOK, SYY, TIMB, TJX, SKT, TECH, TFX, XPER, TXN, TXT, GEO, TYL, CUBE, USPH, UAL, USB, UAA, UMH, RTX, UHT, UHS, UBA, VFC, VLO, VRSN, VZ, VRTX, VNO, WPC, GWW, WBA, WRE, ANTM, WST, EVRG, WHR, WMB, WTW, WEC, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, ZION, EBAY, TDG, LDOS, DEI, OC, SQM, TMUS, IBKR, PODD, JAZZ, DFS, LULU, MASI, AWK, MSCI, LRN, ROIC, KDP, ERII, DISCK, ABUS, OPI, WKHS, DBRG, PEB, TRNO, PDM, GNRC, CLDT, SPSC, VEON, HPP, VUZI, AMRC, LYB, WSR, SBRA, BAH, FRC, APTS, FLT, AAT, NLSN, INN, KMI, HII, RLJ, YNDX, MOS, MPC, ZG, FBHS, GWRE, EPAM, YELP, ZWS, SPLK, PSX, CG, ALEX, GMRE, NCLH, LAND, ICLR, IQV, AHH, ARCT, ESPR, NWSA, DOC, AMH, IRT, FOXF, ESRT, VEEV, GLPI, BRX, BTCM, BHR, ALLE, ATHM, HLT, AMC, VRNS, BRG, FPI, CIO, PAYC, TBPH, CTRE, ANET, WMS, PRQR, CFG, CZR, HUBS, PGRE, STOR, QRVO, UE, SUM, DEA, XHR, KRNT, NXRT, ETSY, NSA, ADAP, CHCT, APLE, GNL, NNDM, TRU, TDOC, SRG, KHC, RUN, Z, NVCR, HPE, FCPT, TEAM, BGNE, PECO, LSXMK, TWLO, TTD, COUP, CRSP, BL, IIPR, PK, LAUR, CLPR, OKTA, CVNA, PLYM, SAFE, AFIN, SOLO, JBGS, BKR, RDFN, SPCE, SE, ILPT, DBX, CPLG, MGTX, AVLR, RVI, EPRT, PDD, ARCE, NIU, MRNA, DELL, DOW, ZM, UBER, PSTL, CTVA, CLVT, AMCR, NET, DDOG, PTON, OPRT, BNTX, DCBO, PINE, OCFT, BDTX, CARR, LEGN, NKLA, RPRX, EBON, IAC, NCNO, BIGC, DKNG, DCT, NTST, BNL, SNOW, PLTR, ASAN, VLDR, MAX, YSG, EOSE, DASH, AIV, LAZR, DM, MASS, RMO, RBLX, CPNG, IBRX, TUYA, COUR, KNBE, OGN, CHPT, CHPT, RYAN, DBB, IBB, PICK, UNG, USRT, VCIT, VCLT, VCSH,
- Reduced Positions: CONE, WY, VTR, HTA, PEAK, HST, CRM, NVDA, AMD, EQIX, UDR, TWTR, AVB, HERO, SPG, TSLA, ESS, PSA, DRE, BA, NFLX, EDOC, AMZN, EXR, REG, ROKU, VICI, AMAT, NUAN, ADBE, AIRC, BAC, HRI, PINS, CRWD, SOFI, SOFI, IVV, DLR, URI, XYL, FB, BSY, AME, AON, AJG, BDX, CAT, FIS, SCHW, CLH, TCOM, DTE, SITC, EMR, ESGR, FCX, INFY, INTC, J, LEN, LMT, MPW, MDT, MU, MSI, NICE, NKE, ODFL, ORCL, TROW, DIS, BX, MELI, BWXT, HCA, PNR, WDAY, NOMD, GDDY, PFGC, FTV, OTIS, ZI, OLO, DIA, HYG, ACAD, ASML, SRPT, AFL, A, ALKS, LNT, DOX, AXP, AIG, ARNA, ARWR, ADP, ITUB, BIO, BCRX, BMRN, BSX, CBRE, CVS, CM, KMX, CCL, CERN, CHKP, CHE, LNG, C, VALE, SBS, COO, CPRT, LIVN, CYTK, DHR, DLB, EOG, ETN, EW, ENB, EXEL, FFIV, NEE, FLEX, GRMN, GIL, HALO, LHX, HOLX, INCY, INSM, IONS, JBHT, ZD, JCI, LBTYA, LGND, MAN, MBT, VTRS, NATI, NOV, NKTR, NTAP, NBIX, NUE, OHI, PKI, PNW, PWR, RBA, RY, RYAAY, SIVB, SNY, SPNS, SEE, SLAB, SWK, STLD, STE, TGT, TDY, THC, TEVA, GL, TSEM, TSN, UMC, UTHR, OLED, CMPR, WRB, WAB, GHC, WAT, WFC, WDC, WEX, ZBRA, L, WU, AER, BR, FOLD, TEL, MRTX, AUPH, PBR.A.PFD, CCXI, IOVA, BSBR, VRSK, DG, LEA, IRWD, ST, SSNC, CDXS, CBOE, GMAB, LPLA, PCRX, VC, ABCM, REGI, POST, NOW, AMBA, YY, BFAM, PTCT, CDW, AGIO, FATE, SAIC, CRTO, VCYT, WIX, XNCR, ARMK, ITCI, RARE, OUT, JD, TMX, SAGE, FWONK, CTLT, SYF, CYBR, W, KEYS, LC, LBRDA, SYNH, LBRDK, ASND, BPMC, SHOP, BKI, CWEN, EDIT, NTLA, MEDP, LW, HWM, IR, ZLAB, MDB, DNLI, BILI, CDAY, ALLK, NIO, FTDR, ELAN, ARVN, GH, KOD, ALLO, TWST, FUTU, FOXA, FOX, LYFT, TPTX, AVTR, ADPT, BBIO, KRTX, DT, INMD, TXG, NVST, SWTX, VIR, DAO, BEAM, RVMD, ZNTL, VRM, U, OZON, GRCL, OSCR, AGG, BNO, DBA, EPP, EWC, FCG, GLD, IDV, IXC, IYM, LGLV, MOON, PPLT, SPHD, SPLV, USMV, VYM, XLB, XLE, XME, XOP,
- Sold Out: VER, INDA, BE, FRT, YUMC, EWT, KSU, COR, SLG, JAMF, JAMF, KLDO, KDMN, SLGG, ORTX, LTHM, UBX, VYNE, KALA, ATUS, ATH, GDS, CALA, BCEL, APRE, XP, PPD, FUSN, INZY, LU, PLTK, CGNT, CGNT, CNTB, TALK, HEPS, JXN, ONON, OLPX, KD, RNR, MNOV, EBS, HBI, TX, IRBT, WSM, SOHU, XPO, AVAV, RDWR, PRGO, MRCY, LOGI, LEG, SAM, ANIP, LGIH, XBIT, ALV, ARDX, TWOU, CNCE, FLXN, DRNA, CHGG, VYGR, CXP, XLRN, VOYA, RPAI, XNET, APO, ASMB,
- Public Storage (PSA) - 2,023,514 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%
- Duke Realty Corp (DRE) - 11,104,002 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
- Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 4,361,347 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 3,819,681 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.25%
- Welltower Inc (WELL) - 7,382,958 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.76%
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 333,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AppLovin Corp (APP)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $93.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 66,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $60.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amyris Inc (AMRS)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in Amyris Inc. The purchase prices were between $5 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $9.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 951.79%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $68.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 7,222,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 1487.14%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $250.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 516,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc by 7261.02%. The purchase prices were between $42.12 and $47.28, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $42.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,067,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 79.63%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $140.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 239,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in American Airlines Group Inc by 284.51%. The purchase prices were between $16.28 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $19.13. The stock is now traded at around $16.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 936,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Block Inc (SQ)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Block Inc by 106.61%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $101.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 128,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (VER)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02.Sold Out: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $16.91 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $25.39.Sold Out: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $137.12, with an estimated average price of $127.09.Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.Sold Out: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $69.66 and $79.87, with an estimated average price of $75.43.
