Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys Realty Income Corp, American Tower Corp, Highwoods Properties Inc, Sells , CyrusOne Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Realty Income Corp, American Tower Corp, Highwoods Properties Inc, Walmart Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, sells , CyrusOne Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co, Ventas Inc, Healthcare Trust of America Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Daiwa Securities Group Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owns 1383 stocks with a total value of $16.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Public Storage (PSA) - 2,023,514 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99% Duke Realty Corp (DRE) - 11,104,002 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05% Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 4,361,347 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 3,819,681 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.25% Welltower Inc (WELL) - 7,382,958 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.76%

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 333,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $93.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 66,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $60.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. initiated holding in Amyris Inc. The purchase prices were between $5 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $9.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 951.79%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $68.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 7,222,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 1487.14%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $250.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 516,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc by 7261.02%. The purchase prices were between $42.12 and $47.28, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $42.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,067,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 79.63%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $140.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 239,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in American Airlines Group Inc by 284.51%. The purchase prices were between $16.28 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $19.13. The stock is now traded at around $16.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 936,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. added to a holding in Block Inc by 106.61%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $101.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 128,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $16.91 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $25.39.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $137.12, with an estimated average price of $127.09.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $69.66 and $79.87, with an estimated average price of $75.43.