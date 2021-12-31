Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Kalos Management, Inc. Buys Vale SA, Sells Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Amarin Corp PLC

Investment company Kalos Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vale SA, sells Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Amarin Corp PLC, Catalyst Biosciences Inc, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kalos Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Kalos Management, Inc. owns 276 stocks with a total value of $357 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Kalos Management, Inc.
  1. Phillips Edison & Co Inc (PECO) - 845,319 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23%
  2. Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 60,046 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
  3. FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) - 902,787 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
  4. Franklin BSP Lending Corp (BDVC) - 1,878,443 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
  5. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 94,118 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
New Purchase: Vale SA (VALE)

Kalos Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 59,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI)

Kalos Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $53.98 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $61.18.

Sold Out: Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO)

Kalos Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $0.91 and $4.16, with an estimated average price of $2.22.

Sold Out: MultiPlan Corp (MPLN)

Kalos Management, Inc. sold out a holding in MultiPlan Corp. The sale prices were between $3.51 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $4.43.

Sold Out: Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK)

Kalos Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $4.07 and $5.3, with an estimated average price of $4.73.

Sold Out: Verastem Inc (VSTM)

Kalos Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Verastem Inc. The sale prices were between $2.05 and $3.2, with an estimated average price of $2.62.

Sold Out: Berkshire Grey Inc (BGRY)

Kalos Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Grey Inc. The sale prices were between $4.28 and $7.32, with an estimated average price of $5.72.



