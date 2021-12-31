Kalos Management, Inc. Buys Vale SA, Sells Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Amarin Corp PLC

New Purchases: VALE,

Added Positions: PECO, BILL, SPY, AAPL, AVGO, FSK, IVW, INVA, QQQ, FB, CION, IVV, IYR, T, CIEN, GOOGL, EHC, AFIN, IYW, HTH, SPGI, SBRA, NAVI, FSEN, GNL, TRTN, SCHG, SCHX, AMZN, AMP, BA, FNF, TGNA, HPQ, ORLY, PAG, EFG, HYG, IJJ, IJK, VO, AMD, BAC, BRK.B, CI, COST, INTC, ZD, MDC, MFC, NVDA, LDOS, DAL, LPLA, ABBV, ALLE, BABA, QSR, QRVO, BRSP, ELAN, CWB, EFAV, IYJ, NOBL, PICB, SUSL, VCIT, XLRE, XSOE, ACAD, ABT, AFL, AEE, ARCC, BLDP, BCRX, BG, CVX, D, ENB, XOM, GE, GPN, JNJ, SR, LMT, MMC, MCD, MTD, TAP, NHI, NUE, PFE, PLUG, LIN, QCOM, SHW, SO, UNH, DIS, JAZZ, BX, V, TSLA, OXLC, KKR, FLT, NCLH, GOOG, BRG, AA, ZM, ORCC, NET, CVMCA, FBRT, FBRT, GOEV, BASE, ACWV, ARKK, BIZD, BKF, BND, EEM, EEMA, EFV, EMB, EMQQ, ESGU, EWJ, EWL, EWM, EWX, EWZ, FDLO, GLD, GOVT, GXC, INDA, IUSB, IVE, IWR, IYF, IYH, IYY, MOAT, PDBC, PXI, RPG, RSP, RSX, SCHD, SCHE, SCHM, SGOL, SPLG, SPLV, SRLN, TDIV, VEA, VTI, VTV, VV, VWO, XLF, XLG, ATVI, ALL, NLY, BP, VIAC, CSCO, CLF, CR, DKS, FDX, GILD, IBM, NFLX, NKE, PEP, PNFP, O, SYK, TXN, UNP, RTX, VTR, WPC, WMT, WM, ET, CEF, VKQ, MAV, MAIN, PM, VER, CLVS, HTA, USAC, IVT, NNDM, CHTH, NHHS, INRE, KBRS, BNGO, MRNA, HLTC, DM, SVOKU, ORGN, LILM, ACHR, ARKG, CRBN, EDEN, EIDO, ESGE, EWD, EWP, EWY, FLQL, GVAL, IJR, ITOT, IWF, IXUS, IYM, IYZ, JNK, PFF, QUS, RYT, SDG, SLYV, SPYV, VBR, VOO, XBI, XLU, XLV, XT,

Reduced Positions: ISRG, Sold Out: CCSI, AMRN, CBIO, PRTK, VSTM, MPLN, BGRY, CRNT, SNMP, HHDS, AGRX, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vale SA, sells Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Amarin Corp PLC, Catalyst Biosciences Inc, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kalos Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Kalos Management, Inc. owns 276 stocks with a total value of $357 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Phillips Edison & Co Inc (PECO) - 845,319 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23% Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 60,046 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00% FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) - 902,787 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% Franklin BSP Lending Corp (BDVC) - 1,878,443 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 94,118 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%

Kalos Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 59,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kalos Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $53.98 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $61.18.

Kalos Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $0.91 and $4.16, with an estimated average price of $2.22.

Kalos Management, Inc. sold out a holding in MultiPlan Corp. The sale prices were between $3.51 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $4.43.

Kalos Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $4.07 and $5.3, with an estimated average price of $4.73.

Kalos Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Verastem Inc. The sale prices were between $2.05 and $3.2, with an estimated average price of $2.62.

Kalos Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Grey Inc. The sale prices were between $4.28 and $7.32, with an estimated average price of $5.72.