Todd Asset Management Llc Buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Lowe's Inc, Zions Bancorp NA, Sells The Home Depot Inc, United Rentals Inc, Oracle Corp

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Lowe's Inc, Zions Bancorp NA, Nucor Corp, Diamondback Energy Inc, sells The Home Depot Inc, United Rentals Inc, Oracle Corp, Tractor Supply Co, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Todd Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Todd Asset Management Llc owns 212 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 466,571 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92% Open Text Corp (OTEX) - 973,299 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81% TotalEnergies SE (TTE) - 1,517,096 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86% AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 33,886 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.34% Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) - 225,065 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.98%

Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $234.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 98,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $112.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 203,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $129.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 211,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $38.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 541,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $90.57, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $95.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 249,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Incyte Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $73.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 291,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC by 605.75%. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $108.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 284,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Zions Bancorp NA by 97.11%. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $67.61, with an estimated average price of $63.89. The stock is now traded at around $68.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 805,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 329.43%. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 331,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA by 104.66%. The purchase prices were between $12.72 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $13.72. The stock is now traded at around $13.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,228,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in F5 Inc by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $196.73 and $247.78, with an estimated average price of $222.66. The stock is now traded at around $204.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 180,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Komatsu Ltd by 36.96%. The purchase prices were between $22.66 and $27.6, with an estimated average price of $24.67. The stock is now traded at around $23.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 794,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.

Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $193.29 and $238.6, with an estimated average price of $219.31.

Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $136.66 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $147.72.

Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in PVH Corp. The sale prices were between $94.49 and $123.26, with an estimated average price of $109.37.

Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37.