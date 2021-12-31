Todd Asset Management Llc Buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Lowe's Inc, Zions Bancorp NA, Sells The Home Depot Inc, United Rentals Inc, Oracle Corp

- New Purchases: LOW, NUE, FANG, TPR, CMA, INCY, DLR, AVY, DELL, SPY, CRRFY, NWG, KL, TECK, CWI, LLY, CARR, BF.B, ASH, BGS,
- Added Positions: STX, ZION, ACWX, CODYY, J, FFIV, TEL, KMTUY, TER, ITOCY, FJTSY, QCOM, TTE, IX, NPSNY, ING, CI, BCS, REPYY, GWW, DXC, MAS, KB, SAN, CERN, HPQ, BAK, CHGCY, IVZ, LOGI, NTDOY, ALPMY, F, PWR, PFE, JBAXY, AMKBY, KNBWY, YARIY, KT,
- Reduced Positions: HD, URI, ON, AMP, BAC, MGA, AAPL, AVGO, HZNP, FITB, AZO, HCA, TSM, HMC, JPM, CFG, NTAP, GOOGL, MS, VALE, RDS.A, RIO, QRVO, OSK, PH, NVR, PHM, IQV, UNH, AXP, ABBV, LNC, MBT, MCK, LITE, PGR, OTEX, EMN, DVA, PSX, COP, CVX, UNP, ANTM, AMGN, AKAM, LUKOY, VZ, SSL, TGT, JCI, CMCSA, CHTR, EBAY, BMY, EQNR, ITW, PHG, TX, BIDU, SYBT, STLA, SRE, NGLOY, DOX, BTI, MO, CPRI, BABA, DANOY, ORAN, ELUXY, OHI, ERIC, ITUB, JAZZ, DWAHY, VOO, BSV, INTC, MSFT, APTV, MOMO, T, XOM, NVDA, DPSGY, PM, CSCO,
- Sold Out: ORCL, TSCO, DRI, LUV, PVH, LRCX, COR, FDX, YNDX, FMS, LNVGY, UMC, FLEX, SKM, JHG, CHKP, XP, VEDL, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of TODD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 466,571 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92%
- Open Text Corp (OTEX) - 973,299 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81%
- TotalEnergies SE (TTE) - 1,517,096 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86%
- AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 33,886 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.34%
- Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) - 225,065 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.98%
Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $234.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 98,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $112.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 203,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $129.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 211,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $38.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 541,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Comerica Inc (CMA)
Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $90.57, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $95.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 249,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Incyte Corp (INCY)
Todd Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Incyte Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $73.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 291,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC by 605.75%. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $108.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 284,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)
Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Zions Bancorp NA by 97.11%. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $67.61, with an estimated average price of $63.89. The stock is now traded at around $68.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 805,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 329.43%. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 331,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (CODYY)
Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA by 104.66%. The purchase prices were between $12.72 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $13.72. The stock is now traded at around $13.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,228,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: F5 Inc (FFIV)
Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in F5 Inc by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $196.73 and $247.78, with an estimated average price of $222.66. The stock is now traded at around $204.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 180,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Komatsu Ltd (KMTUY)
Todd Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Komatsu Ltd by 36.96%. The purchase prices were between $22.66 and $27.6, with an estimated average price of $24.67. The stock is now traded at around $23.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 794,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.Sold Out: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $193.29 and $238.6, with an estimated average price of $219.31.Sold Out: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $136.66 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $147.72.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.Sold Out: PVH Corp (PVH)
Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in PVH Corp. The sale prices were between $94.49 and $123.26, with an estimated average price of $109.37.Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Todd Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37.
