River Oaks Capital LLC Buys Southern First Bancshares Inc, Western Alliance Bancorp, Servisfirst Bancshares Inc, Sells Alerus Financial Corp, , Cadence Bank

- New Purchases: ORRF, FBIZ, STXB, SSB, UBSI, BY, ISTR, CZWI, OSBC, UNTY, FFWM, CCB, TBBK, LMST, USCB, CADE, CADE, FXNC, SBNY, FSBC, FSBC, PEBO, MCB, FFNW, HWC,
- Added Positions: SFST, WAL, SFBS, CNOB, MRBK, PNFP, PLBC, CSTR, ABCB, FIBK, FISI, EFSC, VBTX, BWB, SMMF, PACW, PEBK, VBFC, EWBC, UVSP, TOWN, LBAI, MYFW, CWBC, SMBC, MPB, FSBW, HMNF, LEVL, HWBK, IBTX, GABC,
- Sold Out: ALRS, ESXB, CADE, CADE, RNST, SIVB, SBT, HTBK, ZION, GWB, BOTJ, BOKF, FFBC,
These are the top 5 holdings of River Oaks Capital LLC
- Southern First Bancshares Inc (SFST) - 7,630,029 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5246.90%
- Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 7,201,785 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7685.71%
- Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) - 4,722,664 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5985.91%
- Orrstown Financial Services Inc (ORRF) - 4,536,000 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB) - 4,513,980 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8353.15%
River Oaks Capital LLC initiated holding in Orrstown Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.33 and $25.34, with an estimated average price of $24.2. The stock is now traded at around $24.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 4,536,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ)
River Oaks Capital LLC initiated holding in First Business Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.06 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 3,525,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (STXB)
River Oaks Capital LLC initiated holding in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.66 and $29.28, with an estimated average price of $26.52. The stock is now traded at around $27.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 2,636,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SouthState Corp (SSB)
River Oaks Capital LLC initiated holding in SouthState Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $84.13, with an estimated average price of $79.54. The stock is now traded at around $84.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 2,571,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: United Bankshares Inc (UBSI)
River Oaks Capital LLC initiated holding in United Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.13 and $39.1, with an estimated average price of $36.83. The stock is now traded at around $35.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 2,568,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Byline Bancorp Inc (BY)
River Oaks Capital LLC initiated holding in Byline Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.32 and $28.39, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 2,127,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Southern First Bancshares Inc (SFST)
River Oaks Capital LLC added to a holding in Southern First Bancshares Inc by 5246.90%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $64.73, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $58.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.93%. The holding were 7,630,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)
River Oaks Capital LLC added to a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp by 7685.71%. The purchase prices were between $98.78 and $122.78, with an estimated average price of $112.57. The stock is now traded at around $96.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.57%. The holding were 7,201,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS)
River Oaks Capital LLC added to a holding in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc by 5985.91%. The purchase prices were between $74.26 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $83.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 4,722,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB)
River Oaks Capital LLC added to a holding in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc by 8353.15%. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $35.2, with an estimated average price of $33.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 4,513,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meridian Corp (MRBK)
River Oaks Capital LLC added to a holding in Meridian Corp by 4360.01%. The purchase prices were between $29.19 and $37.17, with an estimated average price of $33.12. The stock is now traded at around $37.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 4,485,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)
River Oaks Capital LLC added to a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc by 9865.22%. The purchase prices were between $90.2 and $104.72, with an estimated average price of $97.85. The stock is now traded at around $96.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 3,667,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alerus Financial Corp (ALRS)
River Oaks Capital LLC sold out a holding in Alerus Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $27.81 and $36.9, with an estimated average price of $31.41.Sold Out: (ESXB)
River Oaks Capital LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $11.1 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $11.71.Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)
River Oaks Capital LLC sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)
River Oaks Capital LLC sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.Sold Out: Renasant Corp (RNST)
River Oaks Capital LLC sold out a holding in Renasant Corp. The sale prices were between $35.92 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $37.93.Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
River Oaks Capital LLC sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17.
