Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: VEA, GLNCY, VWO, DFAT, DFIV, VNQ, VNQI,
- Added Positions: VTI, BRK.A, VBR, SPDW, ALK, XBI, IEMG, AGRO, AMGN, ASHR, LUV, GDX,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, MU, BG, VOOV, EEM, JPM, CF, TSM, AVGO, MSGE, FCX, XLF, WIW, VALE, RSP, QCOM, VNM, IBN, DXJ, BAC, EWY, EPI, EWG, ING, IWN, GGB, GLW, VPU, AMAT,
- Sold Out: GOOG, GOOGL, EWM, KGC, HUM, EIDO, CNHI, BRK.B, CTVA, IVOL, INDA, XLI, IVE, DBA, MRVL, WDC, WPM, IBM, PG, WIA, EUFN, AEP, ASML, WFC, TWST, XLE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 125,500 shares, 18.08% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 102,746 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 397.75%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 85,200 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 336,365 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.21%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 177,450 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 177,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Glencore PLC (GLNCY)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Glencore PLC. The purchase prices were between $9.26 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $10.802500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 246,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 45,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72. The stock is now traded at around $45.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $34.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $106.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 397.75%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $224.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.08%. The holding were 102,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 13466.67%. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $472536.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 2,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 134.86%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $170.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 31,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 219.48%. The purchase prices were between $46.29 and $62.09, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 24,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 174.39%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $89.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.86%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (EWM)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF. The sale prices were between $23.56 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.68.Sold Out: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $5.04 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.99.Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO)
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF. The sale prices were between $22.19 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $23.42.
