Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Glencore PLC, sells Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Kinross Gold Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC owns 106 stocks with a total value of $323 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 125,500 shares, 18.08% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 102,746 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 397.75% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 85,200 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 336,365 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.21% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 177,450 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. New Position

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 177,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Glencore PLC. The purchase prices were between $9.26 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $10.802500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 246,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 45,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72. The stock is now traded at around $45.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $34.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $106.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 397.75%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $224.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.08%. The holding were 102,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 13466.67%. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $472536.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 2,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 134.86%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $170.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 31,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 219.48%. The purchase prices were between $46.29 and $62.09, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 24,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 174.39%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $89.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.86%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF. The sale prices were between $23.56 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.68.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $5.04 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.99.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF. The sale prices were between $22.19 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $23.42.