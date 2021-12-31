Greenwood Capital Associates Llc Buys iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Chewy Inc

New Purchases: ACWV, IEUR, IXC, EWT, EWY, ASHR, TWTR, SPLV, XLE, VIAC, ACWX, NEM, DVY, CCRD, ESPO, TSLA, UNH, XME, VEA, CVS, T, UNP, NSC, MHK,

Greenwood, SC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, iShares Global Energy ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Chewy Inc, Invesco China Technology ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenwood Capital Associates Llc. As of 2021Q4, Greenwood Capital Associates Llc owns 215 stocks with a total value of $707 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,131 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 48,409 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.39% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,638 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 186,692 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 224,462 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.30%

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.21 and $108.28, with an estimated average price of $104.9. The stock is now traded at around $103.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 40,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.05 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.2. The stock is now traded at around $56.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 63,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.25 and $29.16, with an estimated average price of $27.84. The stock is now traded at around $32.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 109,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $66.98, with an estimated average price of $62.9. The stock is now traded at around $64.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 37,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.16 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $77.78. The stock is now traded at around $71.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc initiated holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.87 and $40.07, with an estimated average price of $38.56. The stock is now traded at around $36.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 37,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 34.30%. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 224,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 146,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund by 29.26%. The purchase prices were between $18.87 and $21.02, with an estimated average price of $19.96. The stock is now traded at around $21.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 210,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 52.36%. The purchase prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99. The stock is now traded at around $114.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 23,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 205.27%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $261.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 60.87%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $134.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $59.46 and $72.87, with an estimated average price of $66.75.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold out a holding in SPX Corp. The sale prices were between $54.77 and $67.93, with an estimated average price of $60.66.