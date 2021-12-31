Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Bull Street Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Corteva Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Investment company Bull Street Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Corteva Inc, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bull Street Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bull Street Advisors, LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Bull Street Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 122,996 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.17%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 151,386 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.96%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 47,769 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 18,737 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,958 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Bull Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.95 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.62. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,448 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)

Bull Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.28 and $66.73, with an estimated average price of $63.36. The stock is now traded at around $67.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Bull Street Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 113.19%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $224.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Bull Street Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57.



