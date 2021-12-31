Bull Street Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Corteva Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

- New Purchases: PEG, CTVA,
- Added Positions: BSV, VGSH, VTI, VCSH, VGIT, IGSB, CMCSA, VCIT, BND, VEU, CB, SPY, SUB, BA, RTX, DD, NORZF,
- Reduced Positions: DHR, D, ABT, AAPL, MSFT, PFF, ANTM, MS, VXF, USB, MDLZ, HD, AXP, COP, CL, CSCO, DUK, UNP, CVX, SYY, NUE, JPM, PFE, NKE, VZ, XOM, PSX, MUSA, GOOG, FTV, T, MMM, NVO, DOW, VNT,
- Sold Out: BIV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Bull Street Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 122,996 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.17%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 151,386 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.96%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 47,769 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 18,737 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,958 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
Bull Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.95 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.62. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,448 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)
Bull Street Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.28 and $66.73, with an estimated average price of $63.36. The stock is now traded at around $67.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Bull Street Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 113.19%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $224.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Bull Street Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57.
