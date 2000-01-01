Chris Davis' Davis Financial Fund Annual Review 2022

Overview

Since its inception in 1991, Davis Financial Fund has invested in durable, well-managed financial services companies at value prices that can be held for the long term. In 1991, financial stocks were deeply unpopular. The scandals of the savings and loan crisis and the steep decline in commercial real estate that occurred in the late 1980s and early 1990s were fresh in investors’ memories. However, where others saw unfavorable news, we recognized opportunity for the simple reason that even as investors were avoiding financial stocks, many underlying financial businesses were both durable and improving. By focusing on economic reality rather than investor sentiment, Davis Financial Fund has compounded shareholder wealth at 11.5% over the 30 years since then, outpacing both the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Financials Index.

In 2021, Davis Financial Fund returned 31.5%. Financial stocks outperformed the broader market last year, with the S&P Financials Index up 35.0% compared to the S&P 500 Index return of 28.7%, thus partially recovering from the relative performance deficit in 2020. The strong returns of financial stock indices in 2021 were led by constituents involved in banking, consumer finance and capital markets. These stocks were among those hit hardest at the onset of COVID-19, and despite having partially recovered in the second half of 2020, they were arguably still “vulnerable to good news” at the start of 2021. Favorable trends with respect to credit, interest rates and capital provided that good news. The S&P Financial Index’s return was lagged by property and casualty insurers and Berkshire Hathaway (which is classified as a Diversified Financial and makes up approximately 13% of the index), though their contribution to absolute returns this year was also positive.

Trends in U.S. Banks

U.S. bank stocks were supported in 2021 by favorable trends in credit, interest rates and capital, with the KBW Bank Index increasing 38.3% for the year. Regarding credit, we believe that the market was overly discounting the losses that banks would incur as forbearance programs came to their end, the effects of Federal stimulus waned and enhanced unemployment benefits ceased. In 2021, the U.S. economy saw the unemployment rate decline from 6.7% to 3.9%.1 Personal income grew at an 8.7% rate (now at $21 trillion, it comfortably surpassed its pre-COVID level)2 and households saved at an above-average 13.8% rate.

Banks, not surprisingly, continued to recognize loan charge-offs at very low levels—lower even than pre-COVID rates; our largest U.S. bank and consumer lending holdings in aggregate incurred charge-offs in 2021 at 0.32%, a rate only just over half the pace of the prior five years.3 (See chart below.) With the improved outlook for credit, banks were able to further unwind the loss reserves that were provided for in the first half of 2020. While such reserve releases are not a “repeatable” source of earnings, they do contribute real capital back to the balance sheet that is available to support growth or distributions to shareholders. Our largest U.S. bank holdings released $35 billion of loan loss reserves through the first nine months of 2021—equivalent to about 5% of their common equity capital at the start of the year. Consequently, they are on track to earn a return on their tangible common equity this year of 19% in aggregate and 12% on their starting market value.4 When we make assessments of intrinsic value at our companies, we always assume that credit losses will revert to “normal”—i.e., we do not capitalize the benefit to current earnings from such low charge-offs. But for the near-term at least, given the favorable credit backdrop, we believe U.S. banks should continue to compound capital at an attractive rate.

Regarding interest rates, while banks’ reported earnings continue to face headwinds from tightening spreads, the sentiment on the timing and magnitude of expected interest rate increases improved significantly in 2021. At our largest U.S. bank holdings previously mentioned, interest income has declined −11% in aggregate since the last quarter of 2019. (See chart below.) This reflects both the tightening of spreads in the low interest rate environment and softness in loan demand (particularly credit cards and commercial lending). But these banks have also seen an enormous inflow of customer deposits related to stimulus bills and monetary policy. Not all of those funds will stay with the banks in a higher interest rate environment, but a meaningful portion is likely to. There is a “coiled spring” here waiting to be released. Based on the companies’ required disclosures of interest rate sensitivity, we calculate that a relatively modest increase of 100bps would drive a +20% earnings increase in the first year alone.5

That was true a year ago as well, and as discussed above with respect to credit losses, we already were making our assessments of intrinsic value, based on average earnings power. What has changed is the market’s expectations around the timing of increasing interest rates. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield increased 60bps to 1.5% as of year-end, and while the Fed funds rate range remains at 0.00 to 0.25%, market participants have accelerated the expected timing for rate increases to start in 2022.

Regarding capital, which had built up in 2020 as a result of the Fed’s COVID-related restrictions, U.S. banks were given a freer hand to return it to shareholders this year. The Fund’s largest U.S. bank holdings have deployed in aggregate about $84 billion in buybacks (net of stock compensation), dividends and cash acquisitions through the first nine months of the year, equivalent to an approximate 80% payout ratio and an annualized 10% of their starting market capitalization. Furthermore, this group remains comfortably overcapitalized at an 11.8% common equity capital ratio relative to risk-weighted assets; this is about 20% in excess of its required minimums and an improvement of more than 90% since 2007.6 Excess capital will be a driver of per share earnings growth for quite some time as it continues to get worked down.

With the strong stock performance this past year, U.S. banks are naturally more richly valued than they were a year ago. Our group of U.S. banks has seen its aggregate tangible book value multiple increase from 1.7x to 2.1x. Within the context of the broader market, we think these banks nonetheless remain attractively valued. This group is expected to earn a mid/high-teens return on tangible equity next year, for a price/earnings valuation of 13–14x, which is a steep discount to the broader S&P 500 Index at approximately 20x next year’s earnings. We believe today’s leading financial companies are far stronger, more cautious and better positioned than any other time in memory.

Trends in Property and Casualty Insurance8

Stocks in the property and casualty insurance industry lagged the broader S&P Financials Index in 2021, with the median return among insurers within the index returning 27% vs. 35% for the index and compounding the soft investment returns of 2020 (the two-year median return is 19% vs. 33% for the Index). Even before COVID, the industry had been beset by a string of years with above-average catastrophe losses, so-called “social inflation” in the size of litigation awards and settlements and low long-term interest rates. The lockdowns imposed by governments around the world in response to COVID-19 then led to insureds making claims for event cancellation and business interruption losses. While some insurance policies are explicitly intended to cover viruses, the insurance industry maintains that the bulk of business interruption policies do not, and for the most part, courts in the U.S. have upheld that view.

The property and casualty insurance industry had begun increasing prices across most lines of business even prior to COVID. Since then, momentum has only built. Most commercial lines insurers have pushed through double-digit price increases for more than two years running, and while the annual year-over-year rate of change may be slowing now, it still remains positive. We believe recognition of pricing increases in GAAP income tends to lag, but will inevitably emerge in time (all else equal).

The graph below shows the trend in accident year combined ratios, excluding catastrophe losses, for our four largest P&C insurance positions. This measure of underwriting profitability before factoring in changes to reserve estimates for prior years and catastrophe losses (which are certainly to be expected over time, but are quite volatile from period to period) has shown steady improvement over 2020–2021 of between 4–8 points as a percentage of premiums earned. We believe these companies are poised to perform financially much better over the coming years than they did in the recent prior years.

We already added to our property and casualty insurance investments in the second half of 2020 because we felt there was a growing mispricing opportunity. We leaned in a little further in 2021 as the stock prices continued to diverge. Total capital in Davis Financial Fund allocated to these insurers stands at 18.6%,9 and we continue to be excited about the prospects for these companies in the coming years.

Conclusion

Our approach in assembling our portfolio has remained constant over time: we look for companies with durable competitive advantages, coupled with competent and honest management, priced at a discount to their intrinsic value. We invest under the presumption that we will own our companies through business cycles. We do not attempt to build a portfolio around a particular speculative forecast of where interest rates or the economy will go, but strive to construct a portfolio that will perform well over the long term across a range of outcomes. The resulting portfolio is diversified across leading franchises earning above-average returns on capital in banking, payments, custody, wealth management and property and casualty insurance.

We are excited by the investment prospects for the companies in Davis Financial Fund. Nothing provides a stronger indication of that than the fact that the Davis Family and colleagues have more than $75 million invested in the Fund alongside our clients.10 We are grateful for the trust you have placed is us.

1Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of 12/31/21. 2Bureau of Economic Analysis. As of 9/30/21. 3Includes Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bancorp, Bank of America, PNC Financial, BNY Mellon and American Express. As of 9/30/21. 4Calculated using actual earnings through 9/30/21 (adjusted for certain items) and consensus earnings for Q4 2021 from Bloomberg. 5Company SEC filings and Davis Advisors analysis. 6Source: Company filings, DSA analysis. Required minimum as per the Federal Reserve’s stress capital buffer. 7Source: Credit Suisse. As of 12/31/21. 8References to property and casualty insurance include both primary insurance and reinsurance. 9Excluding the 6.1% position in Berkshire Hathaway, which also has a sizeable insurance operation. 10As of 12/31/21.

This report includes candid statements and observations regarding investment strategies, individual securities, and economic and market conditions; however, there is no guarantee that these statements, opinions or forecasts will prove to be correct. These comments may also include the expression of opinions that are speculative in nature and should not be relied on as statements of fact.