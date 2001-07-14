Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter 2021 and Year-End 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, February 17, 2022

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ECC, ECCB, ECCC, ECC PRD, ECCV, ECCW, ECCX, ECCY) today announced that it plans to report financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 prior to the opening of the financial markets on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

The Company will discuss its financial results on a conference call on that day at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Thomas P. Majewski, Chief Executive Officer, will host the call along with Kenneth P. Onorio, Chief Financial Officer.

All interested parties are welcome to participate in the conference call via one of the following methods:

PHONE: Dial (877) 407-0789 (domestic) or (201) 689-8562 (international), and reference Conference ID 13726312. All participants are asked to dial-in to the conference call 10 to 15 minutes prior to the call so that their name and company information can be collected. INTERNET: Please go to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website (www.eaglepointcreditcompany.com) at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register for the call and download and install any necessary audio software. REPLAY: An archived replay of the call will be made available shortly after the call on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, and will remain available for approximately 30 days. A replay will also be available following the end of the call through Thursday, March 17, 2022, by telephone at (844) 512-2921 (toll-free) or (412) 317-6671 (international), replay pin number 13726312.

About Eagle Point Credit Company

The Company is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to generate high current income and capital appreciation primarily through investment in equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations. The Company is externally managed and advised by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC.

The Company makes certain unaudited portfolio information available each month on its website in addition to making certain other unaudited financial information available on its website (www.eaglepointcreditcompany.com). This information includes (1) an estimated range of the Company’s net investment income (“NII”) and realized capital gains or losses per weighted average share of common stock for each calendar quarter end, generally made available within the first fifteen days after the applicable calendar month end, (2) an estimated range of the Company’s NAV per share of common stock for the prior month end and certain additional portfolio-level information, generally made available within the first fifteen days after the applicable calendar month end, and (3) during the latter part of each month, an updated estimate of NAV, if applicable, and, with respect to each calendar quarter end, an updated estimate of the Company’s NII and realized capital gains or losses for the applicable quarter, if available.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the prospectus and the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

