Koss Corporation Releases Second Fiscal Quarter Results

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) (the “Company”), the U.S. based high-fidelity headphone company, has reported its results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2021.



Sales for the second fiscal quarter were $4,415,886, which is a 10.4% decrease from sales of $4,929,789 for the same three-month period one year ago. The three-month net income was $578,969, compared to net income of $508,890 for the second fiscal quarter in the prior year. Diluted and basic income per common share for the quarter was $0.06 compared to diluted and basic income per common share of $0.07 for the three-month period one year ago.

Sales for the six months ended December 31, 2021 decreased 13.4% from $10,138,084 in the same period in the prior year to $8,780,953 in the current year. The six-month net income was $479,610 compared to net income of $635,819 for the same period in the prior year. Diluted and basic income per common share was $0.05 for the six months ended December 31, 2021 compared to income per common share of $0.09 for the same six-month period one year ago.

"The lower sales to certain domestic distributors and the loss of placement at US mass retail drove the decline in sales. Direct-to Consumer (DTC) sales have grown as the business shifts to more consumer direct, online selling,” Michael J. Koss Chairman and CEO said today. "Improvements in European distribution offset some of the softness in certain U.S. based distributors.”

“The shift in sales from lower margin mass retail to higher margin DTC sales contributed to the improvement in gross margins for the three and six months ended December 31, 2021. However, the continued worldwide disruption in the supply chain has caused shipping delays and increased inbound freight rates, offsetting some of the favorability. The higher costs will continue to impact margins in the foreseeable future.”

Additionally, the Company has announced that Kim Schulte, the Company’s VP of Finance, will replace Dave Smith as its Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective February 28, 2022, upon Mr. Smith’s retirement, as previously announced by the Company.

Koss Corporation markets a complete line of high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth® speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, wireless headphones, and compact disc recordings of American Symphony Orchestras on the Koss Classics® label.

KOSS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31 December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 4,415,886 $ 4,929,789 $ 8,780,953 $ 10,138,084 Cost of goods sold 2,866,193 3,311,892 5,649,423 6,883,960 Gross profit 1,549,693 1,617,897 3,131,530 3,254,124 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,229,294 1,615,824 3,010,091 3,121,595 Income from operations 320,399 2,073 121,439 132,529 Other income 255,975 506,700 355,975 506,700 Interest income 3,626 2,660 4,258 609 Income before income tax provision 580,000 511,433 481,672 639,838 Income tax provision 1,031 2,543 2,062 4,019 Net income $ 578,969 $ 508,890 $ 479,610 $ 635,819 Income per common share: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.09 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.09 Weighted-average number of shares: Basic 9,144,099 7,405,758 8,994,023 7,405,295 Diluted 10,064,713 7,453,450 10,062,915 7,424,239



