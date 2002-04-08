Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp.) (ELMS)

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp.) (“ELMS” or the “Company”) ( ELMS, ELMSW, FIII, FIIIU, FIIIW) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of investors who purchased Electric Last’s common stock between March 31, 2021 and February 1, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (i) ELMS’s previously issued financial statements were false and unreliable; (ii) ELMS’s earlier reported financial statements would need restatement; (iii) certain ELMS executives and/or directors purchased equity in the Company at substantial discounts to market value without obtaining an independent valuation; (iv) on November 25, 2021, the Company’s Board formed an independent Special Committee to conduct an inquiry into certain sales of equity securities made by and to individuals associated with the Company; and (v) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of ELMS should contact the Firm prior to the April 4, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected] .