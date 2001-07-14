Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) (“Cannae” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its financial results at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0789 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8562 (international) and asking for the Cannae Holdings Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671 and providing the access code 13726917. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on February 24, 2022.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the live call by logging onto the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.cannaeholdings.com. The online replay will be available on the Company’s website immediately following the call.

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) is engaged in actively managing and operating a group of companies and investments, as well as making additional majority and minority equity portfolio investments in businesses. Cannae’s current principal holdings include Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB), in which Cannae holds approximately 68 Million shares or an approximately 16% interest. Cannae’s second principal holding is Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY), in which Cannae owns 8 Million shares representing an approximately 5% interest. Cannae holds approximately 60 Million shares, or approximately 8% of Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), as well as 8.1 Million Paysafe warrants. Cannae also holds approximately 52.5 Million shares, or approximately 10%, of Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), and approximately 28.2 Million shares, or approximately 26%, of System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST), as well as 1.2 Million warrants to purchase SST shares. Cannae’s other principal holdings include Optimal Blue and Sightline Payments, of which Cannae owns approximately 20% and 33%, respectively.

