Ken Fisher's Firm Buys Amazon, Trims Disney

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Asset Management recently disclosed its 13F portfolio updates for the fourth quarter of 2021, which ended on Dec. 31.

The Camas, Washington-based firm invests using what it calls “The Four Market Conditions” to determine what investment strategy is best for the current market environment. This approach is based on the idea that supply and demand are the most important factors in determining stock prices, and that the only way to gain more than the market average (aside from sheer luck) is to find information that is not widely known or interpret the same information differently from other investors.

Based on its investing criteria, the firm’s top buys for the quarter were additions to its Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial) and Netflix Inc. ( NFLX, Financial) positions, while its biggest sells were reductions in its Walmart Inc. ( WMT, Financial) and The Walt Disney Co. ( DIS, Financial) investments. Its top new holding was Uber Technologies Inc. ( UBER, Financial).

Amazon.com

The firm increased its Amazon.com ( AMZN, Financial) stake by 12.18% for a total holding of 2,166,318 shares, adding 0.44% to the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $3,427.48 apiece.

Amazon is a multinational e-commerce giant based in Seattle. Its vast network allows it to deliver many products to customers within one or two days, giving it tremendous pricing power. The company also has cloud computing, digital streaming, artificial intelligence and other tech operations.

On Feb. 3, shares of Amazon traded around $2,785.20 for a market cap of $1.41 trillion. The GF Value chart rates the stock as modestly undervalued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The Piotroski F-Score of 7 out of 9 and Altman Z-Score of 5.29 show solid financial strength. The company has a three-year revenue per share growth rate of 28% and a three-year Ebitda per share growth rate of 45.2%.

Netflix

The firm also upped its stake in Netflix ( NFLX, Financial) by 30.41% for a total of 5,425,804 shares, adding 0.43% to the equity portfolio. Shares changed hands for an average price of $639.23 each in the three months through the end of December.

Founded in 1997 as a DVD mail rental service, Netflix has grown to become a subscription streaming giant. The company typically acquires new content through licensing or in-house production, and availability can vary by popularity, cost of licensing, seasonality, etc. It has its headquarters in Los Gatos, California.

On Feb. 3, shares of Netflix traded around $405.15 for a market cap of $180.95 billion. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is a potential value trap, since its share price is too far below its intrinsic value estimate.

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The interest coverage ratio of 7.48 and Altman Z-Score of 5.53 show the company has plenty of cash to keep meeting its debt repayments. The return on invested capital is higher than the weighted average cost of capital, meaning the company is creating value for shareholders.

Walmart

The firm cut its stake in Walmart ( WMT, Financial) by 61.29%, leaving a remaining holding of 5,041,119 shares and reducing the equity portfolio by 0.69%. During the quarter, shares averaged around $143.31 apiece.

Walmart is an American multinational discount grocery retail chain headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. Aiming to draw in customers by offering the lowest prices for everything from groceries to hardware, it has over 11,800 locations worldwide, of which 4,700 are in the U.S.

On Feb. 3, shares of Walmart traded around $140.81 for a market cap of $392.23 billion. The GF Value chart rates the stock as fairly valued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The current ratio is low at 0.95, but the interest coverage ratio of 12.22 indicates Walmart shouldn’t have trouble paying its debts. While the operating margin is higher than 67% of industry peers, it is in decline, which has earned it a severe warning sign.

Disney

The firm also reduced its Walt Disney ( DIS, Financial) investment by 53.47%, leaving a remaining stake of 5,167,619 shares. The trade reduced the equity portfolio by 0.63%. The stock recorded an average price of $161 during the fourth quarter.

Disney is an iconic mass media company and one of the largest producers of entertainment in the U.S. Based in Los Angeles, the company produces movies and shows, owns and operates theme parks and provides streaming services such as ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+.

On Feb. 3, shares of Disney traded around $140.16 for a market cap of $255.78 billion. Based on the GF Value chart, the stock appears fairly valued.

The company has a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The interest coverage ratio of 2.85 is weak, but the Piotroski F-Score of 6 out of 9 is typical of a financially stable company. The ROIC is lower than the WACC, meaning the company’s growth is not currently profitable.

Uber Technologies

Fisher Asset Management’s top new common stock by for the quarter was Uber Technologies ( UBER, Financial). It established a stake worth 15,149,348 shares at the average price for the quarter of $43.04, giving it a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio.

Most famous for being the world’s largest ridesharing company, Uber also offers food delivery, electric bikes and scooters and has various technology projects. The company is based in San Francisco and operates in 63 countries worldwide.

On Feb. 3, shares of Uber traded around $34.39 for a market cap of $67.26 billion. The GF Value chart rates the stock as a possible value trap.

The company has a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10. While the current ratio of 1.19 shows Uber has enough cash to cover expenses in the short term, the Altman Z-Score of 1.23 shows a risk of bankruptcy within the next two years. Negative operating and net margins show that the company is not yet profitable.

Portfolio overview

As of the quarter’s end, the firm held shares of 1,006 stocks in an equity portfolio valued at $178.44 billion. The turnover for the period was 8%.

The firm’s top holding is Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial) with a 6.37% equity portfolio weight, followed by Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT, Financial) with 5.06% and Amazon with 4.05%.

In terms of sector weighting, the firm is most invested in technology, consumer cyclical and financial services.