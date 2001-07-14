Materion Corporation to Announce Fourth-quarter and Full-year 2021 Financial Results on Feb. 17

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on February 17, 2022 before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will hold a conference call with investors at 9:00 AM ET later that morning.

Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer; Shelly Chadwick, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer; and John Zaranec, Vice President, Corporate Controller and Investor Relations, will represent Materion Corporation on the call.

Conference Call and Slide Presentation

Live dial-in number: 888-506-0062 or 973-528-0011 for international participants. Participant passcode: 651701. Please call in 10 minutes before conference call start time.

A live webcast will be available on the company’s website (www.materion.com). To access the webcast, click on Events & Presentations under the Investor Relations page. The webcast will also be available through www.InvestorCalendar.com.

A recorded playback of the call will be available through March 3, 2022 at (877) 481-4010 or (919) 882-2331 for international calls; replay ID number is 44225. A replay of the call will also be available on the company's website.

About Materion

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Materion, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Products include precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems.

