SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Announces Stockholder Approval, Extension of Deadline to Withdraw Redemption Requests and Planned Listing on NYSE in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with Black Rifle Coffee Company

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (Nasdaq: SBEA) (“SilverBox-Engaged” or “SBEA”), a special purpose acquisition company that is sponsored by SilverBox Capital LLC (“SilverBox Capital”) and Engaged Capital LLC (“Engaged Capital”), today announced that the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Authentic Brands LLC, the parent company of Black Rifle Coffee Company, was approved by a majority of SBEA stockholders in a special meeting on February 3, 2022. Approximately 92% of the votes cast at the meeting were in favor of the Business Combination. As previously announced, the transaction is anticipated to close on February 9, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

SBEA also announced today that it is extending the deadline for stockholders to withdraw their redemption requests to 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on February 8, 2022. Any stockholder wishing to withdraw a redemption request may do so by contacting SBEA’s transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, at the following email address: [email protected]

Additionally, SBEA announced the listing of the Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “PubCo Class A Common Stock”), and warrants of BRC Inc. (“PubCo”), the post-Business Combination company, on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and the proposed delisting of the units, Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Class A Common Stock”), and warrants of SBEA on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) in connection with, and following the closing of, the Business Combination. The shares of PubCo Class A Common Stock and warrants of PubCo will trade under the stock symbol “BRCC” and “BRCC WS,” respectively. SBEA’s Class A Common Stock and warrants will continue to trade on Nasdaq until the closing of the Business Combination.

In compliance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rules, SBEA has provided Nasdaq with notice of its intent to delist its units, Class A Common Stock and warrants from Nasdaq after market close on February 9, 2022. The NYSE listing and Nasdaq delisting are subject to the closing of the Business Combination and fulfillment of all NYSE listing requirements.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life.

To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com, follow BRCC on social media, or subscribe to Coffee or Die Magazine's daily newsletter at https%3A%2F%2Fcoffeeordie.com%2Fpresscheck-signup.

About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and SilverBox Capital

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (“SBEA” or “SilverBox-Engaged”) is a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) formed as a part of a long-term vision shared by SilverBox Capital LLC and Engaged Capital LLC to create an institutional platform intended to sponsor a series of SPACs. SBEA completed its $345 million initial public offering in March 2021 and its stock currently trades on Nasdaq under the ticker “SBEA.” The SilverBox-Engaged team, together with a robust advisory group of well-known seasoned operating executives from varied industries, provides collective multi-faceted expertise, investing and operating experience, and a broad network of relationships to source, evaluate, and execute potential transactions. Learn more at www.sbcap.com.

About Engaged Capital

Engaged Capital, LLC (“Engaged Capital”) is an investment advisor with a private equity-like investing style in the U.S. public equity markets. Engaged Capital seeks to help build sustainable businesses that create long-term shareholder value by engaging with and bringing an owner’s perspective to the managements and boards of undervalued public companies and working with them to unlock the embedded value within their businesses. Engaged Capital manages approximately $1.5 billion of institutional capital with a focus on delivering superior, long-term, risk-adjusted returns for our limited partners. Engaged Capital was established in 2012 and is based in Newport Beach, California. Learn more at www.engagedcapital.com.

