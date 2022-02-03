Greenbank Capital Files Its 2021 Annual Audited Financials and Q1 2022 Interim Financials

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on January 31, 2022 the Company filed its annual audited financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the year ended July 31, 2021. The Company has also concurrently filed its interim financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended October 31, 2021. Copies of the materials are available publicly under the profile for the Company on the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).

The Company had announced previously that its Annual Audited Filings for the year ended July 31, 2021 and interim filings for the quarter ended October 31, 2021 would be filed by January 31, 2022 in accordance with the terms of an MCTO granted to the Company by the Ontario Securities Commission and thus these filings fulfill this obligation. At this time the Company is up to date with all disclosures as required by National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations and has received confirmation from the Ontario Securities Commission that the MCTO is no longer in effect.

About GreenBank

GreenBank is a next generation merchant banking business that has a flexible low-cost overhead structure designed to maximize profitability. Our management are based in Toronto, Dallas and London and are used to working across borders remotely. Our model of remote working, dynamic space and flexible contracts -rather than large fixed costs - establishes GreenBank as a global merchant bank for the future, both during and after COVID19.

GreenBank is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Frankfurt Boerse and on the OTC Markets in the USA. GreenBank invests in undervalued exponential growth companies focused on building consistent capital appreciation for its shareholders.

For more information please see https://www.GreenBankCapitalinc.com or contact Mark Wettreich at (214) 202 4353 or by email [email protected].

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business and trading in the common stock of GreenBank Capital Inc., the raising of additional capital and the future development of the businesses comprising GreenBank's investment portfolio. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the company's management. Although the company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because GreenBank can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and GreenBank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

