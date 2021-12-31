Savior LLC Buys Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF, Sells First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, ProShares Short QQQ

- New Purchases: PIE, INDS, C, COM, USMV, SPDW, RDVY, JPSE, IPO, IGEB, ANGL, HOOD, S, S, VTOL, LAMR, GILD, CRK,
- Added Positions: AGOX, EMQQ, CSB, SYLD, SSO, IQLT, HSCZ, FNY, SCHP, IUSB, IUSG, IWR, LQD, PAVE, QLD, SCHB, VTI, SPLG, SPY, SQQQ, SRS, TLH, TLT, BAC, EDV, IP, MRVL, RF, DIS, STWD, ABBV, BABA, BIL, IGSB, IJR, EWJ, EWT, FALN, FPXI, FXO, GOVT, IEFA, IEMG,
- Reduced Positions: FXN, TBF, PSQ, RWM, IWD, PG, SCHE, FXZ, MINT, AMD, AAPL, DBA, INDA, JO, T, SCHJ, NFLX, MBB, FB, SNAP, NVDA, MSFT, VLUE, BSX, XSOE, GOOGL, HD, IYW, IXG, JNJ, JNK, MXI, INTC, SCHA, ESGU, COMT, AMC, VZ, XLE, NEM,
- Sold Out: BSCL, VRTV, AMEH, SGOL, ADBE, ATVI, OMF, HCA, V, CRM, PFE, NVS, EA, AES, AMGN, AMKR, LLY, HUM, LOW, MCK, UPS, VRTX, VOD, FDX, SCCO, VTRS, KO, SESN, TLRY, TLRY, KLR, AVRO, NIO,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,342 shares, 62.52% of the total portfolio.
- Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (AGOX) - 470,628 shares, 0.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.50%
- FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FNY) - 156,020 shares, 0.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40%
- ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) - 54,407 shares, 0.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.70%
Savior LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.31 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $24.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 169,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS)
Savior LLC initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.44 and $56.04, with an estimated average price of $50.7. The stock is now traded at around $50.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 46,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)
Savior LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $65.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity (JPSE)
Savior LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity . The purchase prices were between $43.24 and $47.65, with an estimated average price of $45.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 326 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Savior LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 223 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)
Savior LLC initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $40.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)
Savior LLC added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 120.85%. The purchase prices were between $40.93 and $54.57, with an estimated average price of $48.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 122,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (AGOX)
Savior LLC added to a holding in Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF by 29.50%. The purchase prices were between $24.17 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $23.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 470,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil (CSB)
Savior LLC added to a holding in Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil by 763.46%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.38, with an estimated average price of $59.83. The stock is now traded at around $59.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 32,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)
Savior LLC added to a holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 50.96%. The purchase prices were between $60.37 and $66.57, with an estimated average price of $63.36. The stock is now traded at around $63.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 69,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Savior LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.69%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 42,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (HSCZ)
Savior LLC added to a holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 200.46%. The purchase prices were between $35.32 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $36.53. The stock is now traded at around $34.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Savior LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (AMEH)
Savior LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $66.48 and $119.45, with an estimated average price of $82.12.Sold Out: Veritiv Corp (VRTV)
Savior LLC sold out a holding in Veritiv Corp. The sale prices were between $93.19 and $155.74, with an estimated average price of $120.94.Sold Out: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)
Savior LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $16.83 and $17.91, with an estimated average price of $17.24.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Savior LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Savior LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.Reduced: First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)
Savior LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 65.73%. The sale prices were between $11.34 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $12.32. The stock is now traded at around $13.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.06%. Savior LLC still held 135,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)
Savior LLC reduced to a holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 24.01%. The sale prices were between $15.45 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $16.22. The stock is now traded at around $16.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Savior LLC still held 105,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ)
Savior LLC reduced to a holding in ProShares Short QQQ by 20.43%. The sale prices were between $10.68 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $12.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Savior LLC still held 158,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Savior LLC reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 27.71%. The sale prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $164.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Savior LLC still held 5,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Savior LLC reduced to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 98.76%. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Savior LLC still held 29 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)
Savior LLC reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 99.44%. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Savior LLC still held 14 shares as of 2021-12-31.
