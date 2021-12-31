Savior LLC Buys Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF, Sells First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, ProShares Short QQQ

New Purchases: PIE, INDS, C, COM, USMV, SPDW, RDVY, JPSE, IPO, IGEB, ANGL, HOOD, S, S, VTOL, LAMR, GILD, CRK,

PIE, INDS, C, COM, USMV, SPDW, RDVY, JPSE, IPO, IGEB, ANGL, HOOD, S, S, VTOL, LAMR, GILD, CRK, Added Positions: AGOX, EMQQ, CSB, SYLD, SSO, IQLT, HSCZ, FNY, SCHP, IUSB, IUSG, IWR, LQD, PAVE, QLD, SCHB, VTI, SPLG, SPY, SQQQ, SRS, TLH, TLT, BAC, EDV, IP, MRVL, RF, DIS, STWD, ABBV, BABA, BIL, IGSB, IJR, EWJ, EWT, FALN, FPXI, FXO, GOVT, IEFA, IEMG,

AGOX, EMQQ, CSB, SYLD, SSO, IQLT, HSCZ, FNY, SCHP, IUSB, IUSG, IWR, LQD, PAVE, QLD, SCHB, VTI, SPLG, SPY, SQQQ, SRS, TLH, TLT, BAC, EDV, IP, MRVL, RF, DIS, STWD, ABBV, BABA, BIL, IGSB, IJR, EWJ, EWT, FALN, FPXI, FXO, GOVT, IEFA, IEMG, Reduced Positions: FXN, TBF, PSQ, RWM, IWD, PG, SCHE, FXZ, MINT, AMD, AAPL, DBA, INDA, JO, T, SCHJ, NFLX, MBB, FB, SNAP, NVDA, MSFT, VLUE, BSX, XSOE, GOOGL, HD, IYW, IXG, JNJ, JNK, MXI, INTC, SCHA, ESGU, COMT, AMC, VZ, XLE, NEM,

FXN, TBF, PSQ, RWM, IWD, PG, SCHE, FXZ, MINT, AMD, AAPL, DBA, INDA, JO, T, SCHJ, NFLX, MBB, FB, SNAP, NVDA, MSFT, VLUE, BSX, XSOE, GOOGL, HD, IYW, IXG, JNJ, JNK, MXI, INTC, SCHA, ESGU, COMT, AMC, VZ, XLE, NEM, Sold Out: BSCL, VRTV, AMEH, SGOL, ADBE, ATVI, OMF, HCA, V, CRM, PFE, NVS, EA, AES, AMGN, AMKR, LLY, HUM, LOW, MCK, UPS, VRTX, VOD, FDX, SCCO, VTRS, KO, SESN, TLRY, TLRY, KLR, AVRO, NIO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF, Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF, Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil, sells First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, ProShares Short QQQ, Procter & Gamble Co, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Savior LLC. As of 2021Q4, Savior LLC owns 203 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (AGOX) - 470,628 shares, 0.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.50% FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FNY) - 156,020 shares, 0.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40% ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) - 54,407 shares, 0.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.70%

Savior LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.31 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $24.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 169,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Savior LLC initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.44 and $56.04, with an estimated average price of $50.7. The stock is now traded at around $50.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 46,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Savior LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $65.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Savior LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity . The purchase prices were between $43.24 and $47.65, with an estimated average price of $45.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 326 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Savior LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 223 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Savior LLC initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $40.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Savior LLC added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 120.85%. The purchase prices were between $40.93 and $54.57, with an estimated average price of $48.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 122,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Savior LLC added to a holding in Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF by 29.50%. The purchase prices were between $24.17 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $23.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 470,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Savior LLC added to a holding in Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil by 763.46%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.38, with an estimated average price of $59.83. The stock is now traded at around $59.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 32,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Savior LLC added to a holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 50.96%. The purchase prices were between $60.37 and $66.57, with an estimated average price of $63.36. The stock is now traded at around $63.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 69,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Savior LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.69%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 42,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Savior LLC added to a holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 200.46%. The purchase prices were between $35.32 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $36.53. The stock is now traded at around $34.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $66.48 and $119.45, with an estimated average price of $82.12.

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Veritiv Corp. The sale prices were between $93.19 and $155.74, with an estimated average price of $120.94.

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $16.83 and $17.91, with an estimated average price of $17.24.

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.

Savior LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 65.73%. The sale prices were between $11.34 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $12.32. The stock is now traded at around $13.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.06%. Savior LLC still held 135,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Savior LLC reduced to a holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 24.01%. The sale prices were between $15.45 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $16.22. The stock is now traded at around $16.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Savior LLC still held 105,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Savior LLC reduced to a holding in ProShares Short QQQ by 20.43%. The sale prices were between $10.68 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $12.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Savior LLC still held 158,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Savior LLC reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 27.71%. The sale prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $164.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Savior LLC still held 5,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Savior LLC reduced to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 98.76%. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Savior LLC still held 29 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Savior LLC reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 99.44%. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Savior LLC still held 14 shares as of 2021-12-31.