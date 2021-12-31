Fountainhead AM, LLC Buys Belpointe PREP LLC, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Independence Realty Trust Inc, Sells PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock

- New Purchases: OZ, IRT, GSAQ, ACEV, ABNB, ALTU, XLV, XLY, XLI, VNQ, GOOG, IYW, SLYG, VSGX, VGT,
- Added Positions: JPST, VV, FVD, IJR, AAPL, IDV, IWB, EFV, AGG, BND, VWO, CSCO, GOOGL, SCHG, FSK, IEFA, XLK, SPY, CVX, ARKK, EFA, PRU, SUSA, IJH, MSFT, ESGV, ESML,
- Reduced Positions: PULS, TSLA, AMZN, JPM, DIS, VZ, LOW, USMV, MA, FRBA, SCHD,
- Sold Out: VTI, VXUS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Fountainhead AM, LLC
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 126,591 shares, 14.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
- First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 541,603 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.31%
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 95,946 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.75%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 184,356 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 161,945 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.90%
Fountainhead AM, LLC initiated holding in Belpointe PREP LLC. The purchase prices were between $99.81 and $102.3, with an estimated average price of $100.11. The stock is now traded at around $92.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 10,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)
Fountainhead AM, LLC initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 18,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global Synergy Acquisition Corp (GSAQ)
Fountainhead AM, LLC initiated holding in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 41,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Fountainhead AM, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $149.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp (ACEV)
Fountainhead AM, LLC initiated holding in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 37,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Altitude Acquisition Corp (ALTU)
Fountainhead AM, LLC initiated holding in Altitude Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 37,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Fountainhead AM, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 190.29%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Fountainhead AM, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 73.46%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Fountainhead AM, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 38.20%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2861.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 246 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Fountainhead AM, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 29.20%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $158.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Fountainhead AM, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $69.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Fountainhead AM, LLC added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65. The stock is now traded at around $113.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Fountainhead AM, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Fountainhead AM, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41.
