Stack Financial Management, Inc Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR

Whitefish, MT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stack Financial Management, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Stack Financial Management, Inc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 292,606 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 181,558 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 945,843 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 358,523 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 152,242 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%

Stack Financial Management, Inc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $67.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stack Financial Management, Inc initiated holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $30.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stack Financial Management, Inc initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $101.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stack Financial Management, Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $285.5 and $327.55, with an estimated average price of $309.69. The stock is now traded at around $290.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 883 shares as of 2021-12-31.