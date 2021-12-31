Stack Financial Management, Inc Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: XLE, GDX, XLI, RYT,
- Added Positions: DIS, CMCSA, MDT,
- Reduced Positions: FISV, PSX, GOLD, HD, LMT, VZ, TTE,
For the details of Stack Financial Management, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stack+financial+management%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stack Financial Management, Inc
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 292,606 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 181,558 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 945,843 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 358,523 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 152,242 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
Stack Financial Management, Inc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $67.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Stack Financial Management, Inc initiated holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $30.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Stack Financial Management, Inc initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $101.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)
Stack Financial Management, Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $285.5 and $327.55, with an estimated average price of $309.69. The stock is now traded at around $290.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 883 shares as of 2021-12-31.
