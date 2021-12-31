Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. Buys Flex, Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Universal Display Corp, Sells ProShares UltraShort S&P500, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

New Purchases: HTZ, OLED, MOGO, TSAT, UNIT, APRN,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Flex, Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Universal Display Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Turning Point Brands Inc, sells ProShares UltraShort S&P500, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Ballys Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. owns 40 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 286,313 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.6% Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) - 295,735 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.01% MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 522,159 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) - 1,195,711 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.42% Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (RADI) - 603,687 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.51%

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Universal Display Corp. The purchase prices were between $141.62 and $187.37, with an estimated average price of $164.45. The stock is now traded at around $141.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Mogo Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.16 and $6.44, with an estimated average price of $4.8. The stock is now traded at around $2.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 761,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Telesat Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $30.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 63,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Uniti Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $13.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.29 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $8.69. The stock is now traded at around $7.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 63,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 854.55%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $17.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 264.00%. The purchase prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $76.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 45,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Turning Point Brands Inc by 31.01%. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $48.61, with an estimated average price of $40.35. The stock is now traded at around $33.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 295,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $38.3 and $50.37, with an estimated average price of $44.88. The stock is now traded at around $42.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $15.8 and $18.72, with an estimated average price of $16.91. The stock is now traded at around $13.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 603,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc by 23.42%. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $11.76. The stock is now traded at around $8.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 764,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $44.35, with an estimated average price of $38.38.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $41.52 and $55.16, with an estimated average price of $46.58.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Hibbett Inc. The sale prices were between $65.34 and $99.69, with an estimated average price of $79.74.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88.