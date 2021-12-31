Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. Buys Flex, Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Universal Display Corp, Sells ProShares UltraShort S&P500, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

- New Purchases: HTZ, OLED, MOGO, TSAT, UNIT, APRN,
- Added Positions: FLEX, CZR, TPB, MGM, RADI, ETWO, FISV, HMHC, FB, HEAR, DBRG, TWTR,
- Reduced Positions: WSC, BALY, KTOS, TBT, OSTK, FREE,
- Sold Out: SDS, FCX, BMY, LORL, HIBB, ZNGA, HBI, ANF, GOED, NCR, LTRPA, CTRN,
For the details of GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garnet+equity+capital+holdings%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 286,313 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.6%
- Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) - 295,735 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.01%
- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 522,159 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio.
- DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) - 1,195,711 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.42%
- Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (RADI) - 603,687 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.51%
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Universal Display Corp (OLED)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Universal Display Corp. The purchase prices were between $141.62 and $187.37, with an estimated average price of $164.45. The stock is now traded at around $141.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mogo Inc (MOGO)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Mogo Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.16 and $6.44, with an estimated average price of $4.8. The stock is now traded at around $2.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 761,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Telesat Corp (TSAT)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Telesat Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $30.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 63,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Uniti Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $13.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.29 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $8.69. The stock is now traded at around $7.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 63,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 854.55%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $17.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 264.00%. The purchase prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $76.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 45,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Turning Point Brands Inc by 31.01%. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $48.61, with an estimated average price of $40.35. The stock is now traded at around $33.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 295,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $38.3 and $50.37, with an estimated average price of $44.88. The stock is now traded at around $42.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (RADI)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $15.8 and $18.72, with an estimated average price of $16.91. The stock is now traded at around $13.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 603,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc by 23.42%. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $11.76. The stock is now traded at around $8.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 764,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $44.35, with an estimated average price of $38.38.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.Sold Out: Loral Space & Communications Inc (LORL)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $41.52 and $55.16, with an estimated average price of $46.58.Sold Out: Hibbett Inc (HIBB)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Hibbett Inc. The sale prices were between $65.34 and $99.69, with an estimated average price of $79.74.Sold Out: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88.
Here is the complete portfolio of GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.. Also check out:
1. GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. keeps buying