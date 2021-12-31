Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc, Genuine Parts Co, Sells People's United Financial Inc, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: PFE, GPC, BRK.B, DOV, NUE, NOBL,

Added Positions: NEAR, SPY, VEA, IWM, IJH, IVE, PFF, HYG, VWO, IVW, SJNK, QQQ, IWR, TROW, ICSH, ED, VO, CAH, TGT, ABBV, SWK, UNH, XOM, CVX, VZ, MDT,

Reduced Positions: BSCM, T, CHRW, IGSB, AGG, ABT, CINF, JNJ, LEG, LOW, KMB, MCD,

Sold Out: PBCT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc, Genuine Parts Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Dover Corp, sells People's United Financial Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 33,306 shares, 12.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 230,643 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.43% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 49,488 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 50,925 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.33% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 86,124 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59%

Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $122.37 and $140.2, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $132.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $315.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $112.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $98.18, with an estimated average price of $94.45. The stock is now traded at around $94.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.99 and $181.6, with an estimated average price of $170.05. The stock is now traded at around $163.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 88,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $16.57 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.84.