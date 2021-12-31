Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc, Genuine Parts Co, Sells People's United Financial Inc, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: PFE, GPC, BRK.B, DOV, NUE, NOBL,
- Added Positions: NEAR, SPY, VEA, IWM, IJH, IVE, PFF, HYG, VWO, IVW, SJNK, QQQ, IWR, TROW, ICSH, ED, VO, CAH, TGT, ABBV, SWK, UNH, XOM, CVX, VZ, MDT,
- Reduced Positions: BSCM, T, CHRW, IGSB, AGG, ABT, CINF, JNJ, LEG, LOW, KMB, MCD,
- Sold Out: PBCT,
For the details of Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guardian+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 33,306 shares, 12.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 230,643 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.43%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 49,488 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 50,925 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.33%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 86,124 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59%
Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)
Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $122.37 and $140.2, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $132.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $315.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 704 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $112.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $98.18, with an estimated average price of $94.45. The stock is now traded at around $94.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dover Corp (DOV)
Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.99 and $181.6, with an estimated average price of $170.05. The stock is now traded at around $163.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 88,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)
Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $16.57 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.84.
Here is the complete portfolio of Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Guardian Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying