Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Discovery Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Sells Signet Jewelers, NOV Inc, Qurate Retail Inc

- New Purchases: DISCK, COIN, EXPE, GES, EAT, BORR,
- Added Positions: VIAC, PBR, SSP, FOX, FOXA, SBGI, FOSL, TRIP, OVV, AUD, AUD, RIG, CGC, GRPN, SNA, FB, INTC, TXN, PGR, TGT, DIS,
- Reduced Positions: SIG, NOV, QRTEA, BBBY, M, TECK, VAL, AMCX, RRC, CVE, CARS, LGF.B, GOLD, ARCH, SABR, MO, AMR, KGC, CHS, NE, PM, GCI, ANF, NXST, HAL, VMW, NTAP, CPRI, BABA,
- Sold Out: HCC, IHRT, SXC, OI, TAP, LGF.A, WW, WBA, TPL,
- Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 6,409,416 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.97%
- Macy's Inc (M) - 5,449,694 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.3%
- Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) - 4,155,347 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.70%
- Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 2,885,277 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.23%
- Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 8,481,107 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.20%
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $28.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 2,549,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $181.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 179,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $183.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 126,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Guess? Inc (GES)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Guess? Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.77 and $24.79, with an estimated average price of $22.19. The stock is now traded at around $21.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 534,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Brinker International Inc (EAT)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $50.91, with an estimated average price of $41.03. The stock is now traded at around $37.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 214,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Borr Drilling Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.53 and $2.7, with an estimated average price of $2.11. The stock is now traded at around $2.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,357,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 411.33%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $33.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 3,002,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 79.20%. The purchase prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 8,481,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The E W Scripps Co (SSP)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in The E W Scripps Co by 87.30%. The purchase prices were between $17.84 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.36. The stock is now traded at around $20.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 3,601,774 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fox Corp (FOX)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Fox Corp by 35.56%. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $36.55. The stock is now traded at around $37.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 2,623,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fox Corp (FOXA)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Fox Corp by 277.02%. The purchase prices were between $34.44 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 307,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in TripAdvisor Inc by 356.33%. The purchase prices were between $24.09 and $37.86, with an estimated average price of $30.46. The stock is now traded at around $26.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 335,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc. The sale prices were between $20.71 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $24.03.Sold Out: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $21.11.Sold Out: SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in SunCoke Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $6.02 and $7.22, with an estimated average price of $6.63.Sold Out: O-I Glass Inc (OI)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in O-I Glass Inc. The sale prices were between $10.9 and $14.96, with an estimated average price of $12.61.Sold Out: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $49.21, with an estimated average price of $45.88.Sold Out: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.A)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $12.94 and $18.29, with an estimated average price of $15.39.
