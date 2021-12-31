Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Discovery Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Sells Signet Jewelers, NOV Inc, Qurate Retail Inc

New Purchases: DISCK, COIN, EXPE, GES, EAT, BORR,

St. Helier, Y9, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ViacomCBS Inc, Discovery Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, The E W Scripps Co, sells Signet Jewelers, NOV Inc, Qurate Retail Inc, Warrior Met Coal Inc, iHeartMedia Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owns 56 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 6,409,416 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.97% Macy's Inc (M) - 5,449,694 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.3% Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) - 4,155,347 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.70% Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 2,885,277 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.23% Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 8,481,107 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.20%

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $28.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 2,549,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $181.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 179,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $183.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 126,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Guess? Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.77 and $24.79, with an estimated average price of $22.19. The stock is now traded at around $21.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 534,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $50.91, with an estimated average price of $41.03. The stock is now traded at around $37.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 214,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Borr Drilling Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.53 and $2.7, with an estimated average price of $2.11. The stock is now traded at around $2.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,357,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 411.33%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $33.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 3,002,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 79.20%. The purchase prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 8,481,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in The E W Scripps Co by 87.30%. The purchase prices were between $17.84 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.36. The stock is now traded at around $20.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 3,601,774 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Fox Corp by 35.56%. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $36.55. The stock is now traded at around $37.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 2,623,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Fox Corp by 277.02%. The purchase prices were between $34.44 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 307,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in TripAdvisor Inc by 356.33%. The purchase prices were between $24.09 and $37.86, with an estimated average price of $30.46. The stock is now traded at around $26.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 335,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc. The sale prices were between $20.71 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $24.03.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $21.11.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in SunCoke Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $6.02 and $7.22, with an estimated average price of $6.63.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in O-I Glass Inc. The sale prices were between $10.9 and $14.96, with an estimated average price of $12.61.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $49.21, with an estimated average price of $45.88.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $12.94 and $18.29, with an estimated average price of $15.39.