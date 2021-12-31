Planned Solutions, Inc. Buys iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, International Business Machines Corp, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF, Walmart Inc

New Purchases: GNMA, IBM, VGT, NUE, PFE, ICF, ABBV, ABT, CF, SRLN, VOT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, International Business Machines Corp, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Nucor Corp, Pfizer Inc, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Planned Solutions, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Planned Solutions, Inc. owns 78 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 285,991 shares, 14.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 348,557 shares, 13.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 93,622 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 138,191 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 149,945 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%

Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.53 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 16,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $137.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $412.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $112.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.07 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $69.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 34.29%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $353.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 27.82%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $315.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $42.18, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $38.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.