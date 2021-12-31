Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Planned Solutions, Inc. Buys iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, International Business Machines Corp, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF, Walmart Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Planned Solutions, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, International Business Machines Corp, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Nucor Corp, Pfizer Inc, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Planned Solutions, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Planned Solutions, Inc. owns 78 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Planned Solutions, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/planned+solutions%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Planned Solutions, Inc.
  1. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 285,991 shares, 14.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  2. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 348,557 shares, 13.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 93,622 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97%
  4. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 138,191 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36%
  5. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 149,945 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%
New Purchase: iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund (GNMA)

Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.53 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 16,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $137.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $412.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $112.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.07 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $69.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 34.29%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $353.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 27.82%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $315.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)

Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $42.18, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $38.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Planned Solutions, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Planned Solutions, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Planned Solutions, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Planned Solutions, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Planned Solutions, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus