JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Twitter Inc, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, DISH Network Corp, Elanco Animal Health Inc

Rio De Janeiro, D5, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Meta Platforms Inc, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Twitter Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, APA Corp, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, DISH Network Corp, Elanco Animal Health Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.. As of 2021Q4, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owns 69 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sigma Lithium Corp (SGML) - 3,959,786 shares, 19.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.55% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 103,290 shares, 16.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4936.08% XP Inc (XP) - 678,980 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.09% Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 1,470,100 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. New Position Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 364,112 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3919.78%

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.51%. The holding were 1,470,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $79.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.95%. The holding were 209,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 73,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $231.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Oi SA. The purchase prices were between $0.59 and $0.97, with an estimated average price of $0.77. The stock is now traded at around $0.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 575,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Fluor Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.9 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.43. The stock is now traded at around $21.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 4936.08%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $237.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.83%. The holding were 103,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 3919.78%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.14%. The holding were 364,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in APA Corp by 52.90%. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $34.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 305,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $140.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $30.55 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $37.01.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $27.74 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.05.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Alamos Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $6.82 and $8.71, with an estimated average price of $7.73.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98.