GREENIDGE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. on Behalf of Greenidge Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (“Greenidge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GREE) on behalf of Greenidge stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Greenidge has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 2, 2022, Greenidge announced selected preliminary operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. Among other results, the Company reported that it “[e]xpects GAAP Net Loss of $(51) to $(41) million, including a noncash goodwill impairment charge related to the Support.com business of $42 to $47 million[.]”

On this news, Greenidge’s stock price fell $1.51, or 11.93%, to close at $11.15 per share on February 2, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

