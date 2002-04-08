Mainz Biomed Initiates Clinical Study to Evaluate Integrating Novel mRNA Biomarkers Into ColoAlert

Results to impact ColoAlert profile for FDA submission



BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. ( MYNZ, Financial) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced today it has commenced ColoFuture, an international clinical study to evaluate the potential to integrate a portfolio of novel mRNA biomarkers into ColoAlert, the Company’s highly efficacious, and easy-to-use detection test for colorectal cancer which is being commercialized across Europe. The novel gene expression (mRNA) biomarkers, which we acquired an exclusive option to in-license from the Université de Sherbrooke in early January 2022, have demonstrated a unique ability to identify curable precancerous colonic polyps, as well as treatable early-stage colorectal cancer (CRC). The ColoFuture study will evaluate the effectiveness of these biomarkers to enhance ColoAlert’s technical profile to extend its capability to include the identification of advanced adenomas (AA), a type of pre-cancerous polyp often attributed to CRC, while increasing ColoAlert’s rates of diagnostic sensitivity and specificity.

“Initiating the ColoFuture study is an exciting opportunity for the company, the patient and medical communities as the outcome could be a game-changer for the role ColoAlert will play in the prevention and treatment of CRC. We look forward to reporting the study’s clinical results by early 2023,” commented Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer of Mainz Biomed. “In its current configuration, the test already represents a top-tier discretionary diagnostic option, and we are thrilled with the commercial traction ColoAlert has achieved to date via our unique business model of partnering with third-party laboratories for test kit processing. However, if the study’s results prove positive, it will be a transformative milestone for the Company as it will solidify ColoAlert’s position as the premier at-home diagnostic tool for this deadly form of cancer.”

The exclusive option to in-license these mRNA biomarkers from the Université de Sherbrooke is the result of the institution’s pioneering work in the field, where researchers tested a battery of novel transcriptional biomarkers using colon cancer samples and precancerous lesions. The results from these studies demonstrated that the five mRNA targets chosen by Mainz Biomed provided the greatest sensitivity and specificity of detection. (Herring et al 2021).

The ColoFuture study is evaluating over 600 patients including both male and female genders in the age range of 40-85 at two participating centers in Norway and two in Germany. Subjects will be invited to potentially participate in the trial when referred for a colonoscopy (pre-inclusion) to screen for CRC or an overall diagnostic analysis. Those who agree to provide a stool sample in advance of the procedure will be eligible for participation. Inclusion criteria are based on one of the following diagnostic outcomes: CRC, advanced precancerous lesions in colon, or normal colon. Then, each patient outcome will be compared to the observations recorded from the colonoscopy to the results from the ColoAlert test that incorporates the novel biomarkers. The primary endpoints of the study are to determine sensitivity and specificity rates for CRC with ColoAlert plus the new mRNA biomarkers. There are multiple secondary endpoints for evaluating the modified ColoAlert test, including, determining sensitivity for AA lesions in colon, specificity for advanced precancerous lesions in colon and, specificity for no colorectal finding (normal colon). The Company expects to complete enrollment during the second half of 2022 and is targeting reporting study results in early 2023.

Mainz is currently marketing ColoAlert in Europe through its unique business model of partnering with third-party laboratories for test kit processing versus the traditional methodology of operating a single facility. The Company is also preparing to initiate ColoAlert’s regulatory pathway for approval in the U.S., and results from ColoFuture will potentially be incorporated into the design of the U.S. clinical study.

About ColoAlert

ColoAlert detects colorectal cancer (CRC) via a simple-to-administer test with a sensitivity and specificity nearly as high as the invasive colonoscopy*. The test utilizes proprietary methods to analyze cell DNA for specific tumor markers combined with the fecal immunochemistry test (FIT) and is designed to detect tumor DNA and CRC cases in their earliest stages. The product is CE-IVD marked (complying with EU safety, health and environmental requirements) and is transitioning to compliance with IVDR. The product is commercially available in a selection of countries in the European Union. Mainz Biomed currently distributes ColoAlert through a number of clinical partners. Once approved in the U.S., the Company’s commercial strategy is to establish scalable distribution through a collaborative partner program with regional and national laboratory service providers across the country.

* Dollinger MM et al. (2018)

About Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the second most lethal cancer in the U.S. and Europe, but also the most preventable with early detection providing survival rates above 90%. Annual testing costs per patient are minimal, especially when compared to late-stage treatments of CRC which cost patients an average of $38,469 per year. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2021 there will be approximately 149,500 new cases of colon and rectal cancer in the U.S. with 52,980 resulting in death. Recent FDA decisions suggest that screening with stool DNA tests such as ColoAlert in the US should be conducted once every three years starting at age 45. Currently there are 112 million Americans aged 50+, a total that is expected to increase to 157 million within 10 years. Appropriately testing these US-based 50+ populations every three years as prescribed equates to a US market opportunity of approximately $3.7 Billion per year.

About Mainz Biomed N.V.

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert, an accurate, non-invasive, and easy-to-use early detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert is currently marketed across Europe with FDA clinical study and submission process intended to be launched in the first half of 2022 for U.S. regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples, and the GenoStick technology, a platform being developed to detect pathogens on a molecular genetic basis.

For more information, please visit www.mainzbiomed.com

