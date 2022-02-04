Bambuser signs agreement with Browns for Live Video Shopping One-to-One

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2022 / Bambuser AB ( STO:BUSER.ST, Financial)( FRA:5JL.F, Financial)

Stockholm - 4 February 2022 - Bambuser announces today that Browns has signed a 12 months agreement for One-to-One Live Video Shopping.

Bambuser AB has signed a 12 month agreement for Live Video Shopping with Browns (brownsfashion.com), the iconic British fashion and luxury goods boutique and a purveyor of experiential retail. The agreement gives Browns the right to use Live Video Shopping One-to-One globally, furthering the brands mission to offer an exceptional level of service to their customer. The first market to launch Live Video Shopping will be the UK.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Subscribe to Bambuser's press releases here .

