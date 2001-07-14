Snap Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 10-K

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report, which includes Snap Inc.’s audited financial statements, is accessible at investor.snap.com. A printed copy of the report may be requested free of charge by any stockholder requesting a copy in writing to: Corporate Secretary, Snap Inc., 2772 Donald Douglas Loop North, Santa Monica, California, CA 90405 USA. The report is also available at www.sec.gov.

