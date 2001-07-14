Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Invitation Homes Announces Nearly 30% Increase to Cash Dividend

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) announced today that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share payable on shares of its common stock, representing a 29.4% increase over the prior quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share. The dividend will be paid on or before February 28, 2022, to stockholders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on February 14, 2022.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

