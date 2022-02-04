Jackpot Digital Receives Class II License to Install Five Jackpot Blitz(TM) ETGs in Oregon's Three Rivers Casino

VANCVOUER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2022 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) is pleased to announce it has received the Class II Vendor's license from Three Rivers Casino Resort ("Three Rivers") located in Florence, Oregon. The Class II Vendor's license was the final step required for the Company to officially install Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs at the property. The Company will initially install five (5) of its revolutionary, dealerless Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs at Three Rivers. The tables are expected to be installed and in operation on the floor of Three Rivers Casino by the end of February 2022.

Jackpot Digital's President and CEO, Jake Kalpakian, states "We are very excited about installing our table at Three Rivers casino in Florence, Oregon, a premiere gaming venue. We see Three Rivers as a perfect fit for our Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs and we look forward to seeing their guests enjoy an unrivalled poker experience."

Mr. Kalpakian continues, "In addition to complementing our cruise ship based business, we expect to significantly expand the recurring revenue portion of the land based casino segment of our business throughout 2022 with similar orders in our pipeline."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

