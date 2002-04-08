The B2 Fighting Series Heads Back to Kentucky for a Monster Fight Card this Saturday at B2FS 146

Tampa, FL, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is ready to head back to Kentucky this weekend for stacked fight card at B2FS 146 in Shepherdsville.



What: B2 Fighting Series 146, Amateur and Professional LIVE MMA

Where: Paroquet Springs Conference Center in Shepherdsville, Kentucky

When: Saturday, February 5. Doors open at 6pm ET. PPV Broadcast starts at 7pm ET.

Seats have nearly sold out, but availability remains for tickets at the door. Interested fans will also be able to stream it live on Pay-Per-View here , or enjoy it live over the B2 Fighting Series apps on Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV.

“After two successful events to start out 2022, the B2 Fighting Series rolls into Kentucky with a huge card,” stated B2 matchmaker Brandon ‘Hardrock’ Higdon. “The Pro Heavyweight belt is on the line this weekend as our two Ultimate Fighter veterans go head-to-head for the ultimate honor. Xtreme Couture’s Josh Clark (12-5-0) will fly in from Las Vegas to take on Prince McLean, who has been building fresh momentum since his MMA comeback, winning his last two fights in the first round in decisive fashion. The co-main will feature Dana White Contender Series vet Lance Lawrence as he takes on David Lewis from Georgia. Both of these guys have wins over current UFC stars and will be looking to claim their respective spots. And Jeff Holmes, a rising prospect at 155 lbs., will put his two-fight winning streak on the line as he takes on his toughest opponent to date in Kevin Barberena – the younger brother of current UFC welterweight Bryan Barberena. Both guys feel they should be in the big show, and the winner should get a spotlight. Saturday night will be as good as it gets for real fight fans!”

B2FS 146 will feature 14 big fights – four pro and ten amateur matchups – with three title bouts in the mix. The pro card will be rounded out with a tough battle between Alex Traughber and Jackson Wink’s Cole Griego. In the up-and-coming amateur ranks, Joshua Perreira (5-1-0) will take on Jalen McIntyire (3-1-0) for the 125 lbs. title and Jordan Tennyson (2-1-0) will square off against Cody Baker (3-1-0) for the B2FS amateur heavyweight crown.

“This is a must-see event, and tickets are already at standing-room-only,” remarked B2 CEO Greg Bell. “This fight card is stacked from top to bottom, and it looks like a packed event in the making. If you can’t get there in person, find it on PPV at B2FS.com. This will be a huge night with some amazing matchups. If you love the sport of fighting, it doesn’t get any better than this.”

