Amneal to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on March 2, 2022

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, prior to market open. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast with the investment community at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on March 2, 2022.

The financial results and live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.amneal.com.

To access the call through a conference line, dial (844) 200-6205 (in the U.S.) or (929) 526-1599 (international callers). The access code for the call is 086998.

A replay of the conference call will be posted shortly after the call and will be available for seven days. To access the replay, dial (866) 813-9403 (in the U.S.) or +44 (204) 525-0658 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 311554.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a fully-integrated essential medicines company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceuticals, primarily within the United States. The Company has a diverse portfolio of approximately 250 products in its Generics segment and is expanding across a broad range of complex products and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceutical products focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders, with a pipeline focused on unmet needs. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more, please visit www.amneal.com.

