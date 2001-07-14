Spirit AeroSystems Announces 2022 Investor Day

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) senior leadership will discuss the company’s long-term growth and diversification strategies, financial framework and innovation initiatives during its Investor Day on Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022.

Presenters will include:

Tom Gentile, President and Chief Executive Officer;

Mark Suchinski, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer;

Sam Marnick, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and President of Commercial;

Duane Hawkins, Executive Vice President and President of Defense and Space;

Kailash Krishnaswamy, Senior Vice President of Aftermarket Services; and

Kevin Matthies, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology and Quality Officer.

The investor conference will be broadcast online from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live stream of the presentation along with the supporting slideshow presentation will be available at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.spiritaero.com%2F. A replay of the event will be available on the website following the conclusion of the broadcast.

Individuals are advised to check the website ahead of time to ensure their computers are configured for the webcast.

On the web: www.spiritaero.com+%0A

On Twitter: @SpiritAero

About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. With expertise in aluminum and advanced composite manufacturing solutions, the company’s core products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. Also, Spirit serves the aftermarket for commercial and business/regional jets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia and Morocco. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

