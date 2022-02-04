Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
UMPQUA HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES $0.21 PER COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND

2 minutes ago
PR Newswire

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 4, 2022

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.21 per common share. The dividend is payable on February 25, 2022, to shareholders of record as of February 15, 2022.

About Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada. Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.

