Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc Buys Adobe Inc, S&P Global Inc, Shopify Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: ADBE, SPGI, SHOP, SE,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, SIVB, ASML, NEE, COST, CRL, UNP, MA, CHTR, NOVT, PWR, ODFL, NKE, NDAQ, AVTR, ACN, KLAC, JPM, JLL, AMZN, CDNS, VCR, GXO, ARW, STLA, V, CSL, DAR, EOG, ORLY, ENTG, EL, XPO, CSGP, LULU, PHM, ALGN, SOXX,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, FIXD, FBND, GTO, HTRB, IJH, ROK, IVV, IVE, ACWX, TIP, IUSG, INMD, IEMG, IEFA, EMB, LMBS, MSFT, IJR, AAPL, HEFA, ISRG, WMT, A, TGT, NVDA, HD, ALL, UNH, SBUX, BLK, LRCX, CBRE, ABT, ZBRA, AWK, CTAS, SHW, BAC, POOL, AZO,
- Sold Out: FB, PYPL, DIS, NXST, XLE,
These are the top 5 holdings of CORBETT ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 4,851 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.17%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 4,522 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 17,897 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.34%
- Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 29,130 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.87%
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 28,972 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.99%
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $510.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 859 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $413.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 653 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $809.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 174 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $145.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 965 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.Sold Out: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The sale prices were between $143.48 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $155.08.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.Reduced: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 47.61%. The sale prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $284.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc still held 1,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.25%. The sale prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc still held 3,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.
