Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc Buys Adobe Inc, S&P Global Inc, Shopify Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Adobe Inc, S&P Global Inc, Shopify Inc, Sea, sells Meta Platforms Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Nexstar Media Group Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc owns 96 stocks with a total value of $58 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 4,851 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.17% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 4,522 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 17,897 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.34% Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 29,130 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.87% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 28,972 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.99%

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $510.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $413.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 653 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $809.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 174 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $145.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The sale prices were between $143.48 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $155.08.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 47.61%. The sale prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $284.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc still held 1,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.25%. The sale prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc still held 3,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.