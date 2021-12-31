Resources Management Corp Buys ViacomCBS Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Investment company Resources Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys ViacomCBS Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Magna International Inc, sells Comcast Corp, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Splunk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resources Management Corp . As of 2021Q4, Resources Management Corp owns 508 stocks with a total value of $768 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RESOURCES MANAGEMENT CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/resources+management+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 273,193 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.92% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 125,745 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 257,027 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 142,393 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 51,331 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46%

Resources Management Corp initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $918.09 and $965.11, with an estimated average price of $942.14. The stock is now traded at around $875.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resources Management Corp initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $373.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resources Management Corp initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $275.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 146 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resources Management Corp initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.81 and $56.53, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $53.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resources Management Corp initiated holding in Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.6 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $15.2. The stock is now traded at around $13.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 582 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resources Management Corp initiated holding in Sterling Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $25.74 and $26.32, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $25.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resources Management Corp added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 42.25%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $33.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 99,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resources Management Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 171.84%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $124.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resources Management Corp added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 48.14%. The purchase prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resources Management Corp added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 5524.10%. The purchase prices were between $75.2 and $88.55, with an estimated average price of $81.42. The stock is now traded at around $80.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resources Management Corp added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 57.29%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $78.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resources Management Corp added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 1036.05%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $163.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 977 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resources Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Resources Management Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The sale prices were between $127.84 and $137.44, with an estimated average price of $133.08.

Resources Management Corp sold out a holding in Apollo Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $12.04 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $13.13.

Resources Management Corp sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.

Resources Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Resources Management Corp sold out a holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The sale prices were between $6.72 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $7.38.

Resources Management Corp reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 23.97%. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $49.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Resources Management Corp still held 30,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resources Management Corp reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.63%. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Resources Management Corp still held 12,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resources Management Corp reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.28%. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Resources Management Corp still held 11,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resources Management Corp reduced to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 37.65%. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $115.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Resources Management Corp still held 5,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.