Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Barrick Gold Corp, iShares Gold Trust

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Barrick Gold Corp, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 84,607 shares, 19.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.81% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 30,160 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.73% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 232,935 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 63,850 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.92% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 72,370 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.36%

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $81.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 143,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 133.22%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $89.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 18,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.49%. The purchase prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71. The stock is now traded at around $89.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 34,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC added to a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 64.16%. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 38,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 99.46%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 27,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.93%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 33,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors - NY, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.