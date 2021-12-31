Ako Capital Llp Buys Booking Holdings Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Linde PLC, eBay Inc, Visa Inc

Added Positions: BKNG, ICE, ACN, PG, DEO, TMO, EFX, EL, ANSS, ADBE, FICO,

BKNG, ICE, ACN, PG, DEO, TMO, EFX, EL, ANSS, ADBE, FICO, Reduced Positions: LIN, EBAY, V, GOOG, ALLE, OTIS, MCO, ZTS, CHTR, NKE, MAR, ALC, RACE,

LIN, EBAY, V, GOOG, ALLE, OTIS, MCO, ZTS, CHTR, NKE, MAR, ALC, RACE, Sold Out: PINS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Booking Holdings Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Diageo PLC, sells Linde PLC, eBay Inc, Visa Inc, Alphabet Inc, Allegion PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ako Capital Llp. As of 2021Q4, Ako Capital Llp owns 24 stocks with a total value of $10.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AKO CAPITAL LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ako+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 523,490 shares, 12.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.53% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 2,474,492 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.13% Linde PLC (LIN) - 2,866,640 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.63% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 1,229,899 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.65% Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 3,828,454 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.05%

Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 36.53%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2437.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 523,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 35.05%. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $127.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 3,828,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 28.61%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $164.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 2,504,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45. The stock is now traded at around $205.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,738,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ako Capital Llp sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.