Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys Global SPAC Partners Co, IHS Markit, CyrusOne Inc, Sells CHP Merger Corp, Global SPAC Partners Co, Good Works II Acquisition Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global SPAC Partners Co, IHS Markit, CyrusOne Inc, McAfee Corp, East Stone Acquisition Corp, sells CHP Merger Corp, Global SPAC Partners Co, Good Works II Acquisition Corp, Medallia Inc, GigCapital4 Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.. As of 2021Q4, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owns 329 stocks with a total value of $457 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) - 275,000 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Good Works II Acquisition Corp (GWII) - 1,500,000 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.33% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 105,000 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 89,786 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.06% Global SPAC Partners Co (GLSPT) - 1,000,000 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. New Position

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. initiated holding in Global SPAC Partners Co. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.033500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 40,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. initiated holding in McAfee Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 138,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 31,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 56,868 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. initiated holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 225,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 46.06%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $116.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 89,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. added to a holding in East Stone Acquisition Corp by 74.12%. The purchase prices were between $10.14 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $10.88. The stock is now traded at around $10.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 609,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. added to a holding in Kraton Corp by 445.92%. The purchase prices were between $45.45 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $45.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 54,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. added to a holding in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II by 85.23%. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 242,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. added to a holding in Atotech Ltd by 92.48%. The purchase prices were between $23.69 and $25.57, with an estimated average price of $24.53. The stock is now traded at around $24.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 89,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. added to a holding in American National Group Inc by 1472.50%. The purchase prices were between $187.73 and $190.96, with an estimated average price of $189.24. The stock is now traded at around $189.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. sold out a holding in CHP Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.05.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. sold out a holding in Global SPAC Partners Co. The sale prices were between $10.13 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. sold out a holding in GigCapital4 Inc. The sale prices were between $9.68 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.93.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.