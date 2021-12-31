Delphi Financial Group, Inc. Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Eagle Point Credit Co Inc, Sells New York Mortgage Trust Inc, SPDR S&P China ETF, Snowflake Inc

- New Purchases: ECC,
- Added Positions: VTI, MPLX, ET, BABA, ACRE, ARCC, BXMT,
- Reduced Positions: SNOW, ANGL, IIM, MCHI, OXLC,
- Sold Out: NYMT, GXC, MAIN, MUE,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 354,812 shares, 26.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28%
- MPLX LP (MPLX) - 2,046,079 shares, 18.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49%
- Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 5,228,483 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%
- Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) - 1,651,913 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
- Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) - 1,622,331 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
Delphi Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Eagle Point Credit Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.49. The stock is now traded at around $14.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 36,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Delphi Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 36.31%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $123.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 28,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT)
Delphi Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $4.5, with an estimated average price of $4.09.Sold Out: SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)
Delphi Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P China ETF. The sale prices were between $100.13 and $116.83, with an estimated average price of $109.05.Sold Out: Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN)
Delphi Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $41.35 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $44.04.Sold Out: BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Inc (MUE)
Delphi Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Inc. The sale prices were between $13.55 and $14.5, with an estimated average price of $13.91.
