Delphi Financial Group, Inc. Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Eagle Point Credit Co Inc, Sells New York Mortgage Trust Inc, SPDR S&P China ETF, Snowflake Inc

New Purchases: ECC,

ECC, Added Positions: VTI, MPLX, ET, BABA, ACRE, ARCC, BXMT,

VTI, MPLX, ET, BABA, ACRE, ARCC, BXMT, Reduced Positions: SNOW, ANGL, IIM, MCHI, OXLC,

SNOW, ANGL, IIM, MCHI, OXLC, Sold Out: NYMT, GXC, MAIN, MUE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Eagle Point Credit Co Inc, sells New York Mortgage Trust Inc, SPDR S&P China ETF, Snowflake Inc, Main Street Capital Corp, Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delphi Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Delphi Financial Group, Inc. owns 27 stocks with a total value of $327 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 354,812 shares, 26.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28% MPLX LP (MPLX) - 2,046,079 shares, 18.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49% Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 5,228,483 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73% Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) - 1,651,913 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) - 1,622,331 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%

Delphi Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Eagle Point Credit Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.49. The stock is now traded at around $14.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 36,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delphi Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 36.31%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $123.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 28,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delphi Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $4.5, with an estimated average price of $4.09.

Delphi Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P China ETF. The sale prices were between $100.13 and $116.83, with an estimated average price of $109.05.

Delphi Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $41.35 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $44.04.

Delphi Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Inc. The sale prices were between $13.55 and $14.5, with an estimated average price of $13.91.