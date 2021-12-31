Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Bank Hapoalim Bm Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, First Trust Water ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Tel Aviv, L3, based Investment company Bank Hapoalim Bm (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, First Trust Water ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Hapoalim Bm. As of 2021Q4, Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 243 stocks with a total value of $996 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BANK HAPOALIM BM's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+hapoalim+bm/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BANK HAPOALIM BM
  1. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 423,819 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.62%
  2. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 379,295 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 79,954 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 720,322 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio.
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,032 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $72.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 219,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $45.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 46,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.27 and $47.24, with an estimated average price of $38.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 59,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $46.86, with an estimated average price of $44.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 41,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $97.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Bank Hapoalim Bm initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $247.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 95.62%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $100.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 423,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 198.29%. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $46.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 356,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.14%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 305,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 22.01%. The purchase prices were between $51.57 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 288,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.95%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $410.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 31,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Bank Hapoalim Bm added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 275,574 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12.

Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $49.54.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers (PICK)

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The sale prices were between $38.53 and $42.62, with an estimated average price of $40.6.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Sold Out: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $59.46 and $72.87, with an estimated average price of $66.75.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)

Bank Hapoalim Bm sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF. The sale prices were between $87.28 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $92.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of BANK HAPOALIM BM. Also check out:

1. BANK HAPOALIM BM's Undervalued Stocks
2. BANK HAPOALIM BM's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BANK HAPOALIM BM's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BANK HAPOALIM BM keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus