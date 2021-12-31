IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd Buys JD.com Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Sells Futu Holdings, Vipshop Holdings, UP Fintech Holding

New Purchases: PDD, COIN, RERE,

PDD, COIN, RERE, Added Positions: JD, SE, EDU,

JD, SE, EDU, Reduced Positions: TIGR, ZTO,

TIGR, ZTO, Sold Out: FUTU, VIPS, COMP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JD.com Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Sea, ATRenew Inc, sells Futu Holdings, Vipshop Holdings, UP Fintech Holding, Compass Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd. As of 2021Q4, IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd owns 10 stocks with a total value of $87 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JD.com Inc (JD) - 453,247 shares, 36.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.86% ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 447,983 shares, 14.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72% Upwork Inc (UPWK) - 357,774 shares, 13.99% of the total portfolio. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 5,578,970 shares, 13.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72% Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 104,300 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. New Position

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.96%. The holding were 104,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $181.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.59%. The holding were 19,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd initiated holding in ATRenew Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.16 and $9.41, with an estimated average price of $7.72. The stock is now traded at around $5.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 33.86%. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.19%. The holding were 453,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 39.88%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $145.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 23,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.5 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $10.42.

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Compass Inc. The sale prices were between $8.64 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $10.87.