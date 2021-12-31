IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd Buys JD.com Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Sells Futu Holdings, Vipshop Holdings, UP Fintech Holding

- New Purchases: PDD, COIN, RERE,
- Added Positions: JD, SE, EDU,
- Reduced Positions: TIGR, ZTO,
- Sold Out: FUTU, VIPS, COMP,
For the details of IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ivyrock+asset+management+%28hk%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 453,247 shares, 36.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.86%
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 447,983 shares, 14.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
- Upwork Inc (UPWK) - 357,774 shares, 13.99% of the total portfolio.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 5,578,970 shares, 13.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72%
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 104,300 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.96%. The holding were 104,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $181.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.59%. The holding were 19,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ATRenew Inc (RERE)
IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd initiated holding in ATRenew Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.16 and $9.41, with an estimated average price of $7.72. The stock is now traded at around $5.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JD.com Inc (JD)
IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 33.86%. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.19%. The holding were 453,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 39.88%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $145.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 23,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.5 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $10.42.Sold Out: Compass Inc (COMP)
IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in Compass Inc. The sale prices were between $8.64 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $10.87.
Here is the complete portfolio of IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd. Also check out:
1. IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd keeps buying