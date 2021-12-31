IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF, Medallia Inc, PNM Resources Inc

New Purchases: CONE, VG, KRA, ROG, PAE, TSC, GWB, MCFE, OMP, VTV, CPLG, RRD, EEMV, CSPR, MILE, IVT, STX, AVTR, CTLT, ALNY, LYV, ICLR, IJS, HZNP, IUSV, SCHV, SPYV, VONV, IWN, BWA, BE, NIO, F, ALV, DISCA, BEPC, XPEV, VIAC, CCSI, RHI, SPTL, BMI, MNA, OI, WFC, RL, FSLR, G, PVH, JKS, GM, NLSN, YY, GPS, HQY, JPM, SEDG, WSC, SACH, GS, VICI, AQUA, SPOT,

Rye Brook, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, sells IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF, Medallia Inc, PNM Resources Inc, , Five9 Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IndexIQ Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, IndexIQ Advisors LLC owns 1172 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 2,496,720 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 3,135,024 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.61% Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 5,134,951 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.01% IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (ULTR) - 2,195,499 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.07% SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 1,085,427 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17%

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 317,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 924,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in Kraton Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.45 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $45.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 381,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 62,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in PAE Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.81 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,659,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC initiated holding in TriState Capital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.4. The stock is now traded at around $32.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 212,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 89.61%. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 3,135,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 74.01%. The purchase prices were between $21.69 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 5,134,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.64%. The purchase prices were between $128.03 and $130.07, with an estimated average price of $128.95. The stock is now traded at around $126.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 554,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 123.28%. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 902,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 773.91%. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 329,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 282.15%. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 454,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PNM Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $44.8 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $48.02.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

IndexIQ Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.