Hosking Partners LLP Buys ConocoPhillips, Charles Schwab Corp, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading, Sells KKR Inc, , The Kroger Co

insider
Investment company Hosking Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys ConocoPhillips, Charles Schwab Corp, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, LyondellBasell Industries NV, sells KKR Inc, , The Kroger Co, Avis Budget Group Inc, Peabody Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hosking Partners LLP. As of 2021Q4, Hosking Partners LLP owns 158 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Hosking Partners LLP
  1. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 5,211,582 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 64,487 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 61,582 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.47%
  4. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 306,585 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
  5. CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) - 1,413,048 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
New Purchase: D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (HEPS)

Hosking Partners LLP initiated holding in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading. The purchase prices were between $1.9 and $6.25, with an estimated average price of $3.7. The stock is now traded at around $1.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,808,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: RLX Technology Inc (RLX)

Hosking Partners LLP initiated holding in RLX Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.55 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.62. The stock is now traded at around $3.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 338,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEP.PFD)

Hosking Partners LLP initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.15 and $109.85, with an estimated average price of $106.15. The stock is now traded at around $95.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Hosking Partners LLP added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 561.34%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $90.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 478,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Hosking Partners LLP added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 61.04%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $88.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 861,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

Hosking Partners LLP added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,881,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Hosking Partners LLP added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 69.61%. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $100.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 94,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)

Hosking Partners LLP added to a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc by 56.91%. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.32. The stock is now traded at around $11.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 723,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Hosking Partners LLP added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 23.56%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $45.07, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $39.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 186,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Hosking Partners LLP sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Hosking Partners LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.



