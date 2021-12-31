TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC Buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, PACCAR Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, Sells Jack Henry & Associates Inc, McAfee Corp,

- New Purchases: PANW, PCAR, LNG, SI, ENFN, IOT, ATR, ABG, NVST, FNA, COCO, BKKT, CCXI, AAPL, HUM, DESP,
- Added Positions: BSY, PYCR, RRX, IBKR, ALGM, ELY, FA, IAC, OLPX, MTSI, EME, INSP, FOCS, SNCY, TTEK, MVBF, STAA, TRU, SBNY, WK, VCTR, HXL, SPT, HZNP, CYBR, AME, RCUS, LASR, IAS, FND, DRVN, EVR, TYL, EYE, REAL, ARGX, WCN, CWAN, LULU, ZWS, BC, GFL, CPRT, TMCI, RPRX, VAC, MCHP, ROLL, BTRS, PHR, PINS, SMPL, MASS, CSL, PWSC, BLFS, CERT, CTLT, NOVA, VC, SILK, PCTY, RPM, FMC, SWAV, BURL, TARS, TSHA, VERX, AFYA, SEMR, CURI, CURI, OPRA, MBUU,
- Reduced Positions: JKHY, MCFE, ZEN, VG, IT, NDSN, CNC, SYNA, RHI, PLNT, KMX, RELY, CHE, VMEO, HUBS, LFUS, RPAY, QTWO, AZEK, CSGP, ORLY, MPWR, ADUS, VOYA, XRAY, ITCI, WSC, EHC, HLNE, ENV, ASGN, ENTG, GNRC, AVLR, BAH, CRWD, VRSK, MKSI, FLT, BPMC, WNS, CGNX, MLM, TNDM, WING, ASND, EXLS, BJ, SAIA, ABC, PJT, AXON, HUBB, CTAS, U, TWLO, COUP, EVOP, GH, MRVL, RNR, SSNC, ITT, KEYS, AVAH, NEXI, AZTA, BAND, SBAC, ESTC, ADPT, SNPS, POOL, MNTV, ONTO, BOOT, OM, GLBE, ATRC, LHCG, SAIL, KW, NEWR, OLLI, NSTG, PTCT, APH, STER, QTNT, RSI, LUNG, PFGC, ZNGA, USFD, PRTH, OSW, HGV, MSFT, THC,
- Sold Out: XLRN, TREE, TWOU, TNET, DFS, LW, PRLB, KLIC, ESMT, IIIV, GNTX, EPAY, BBIO, RSKD, TIXT, UP, LSPD, FLYW, HEPS, CHGG, TPGY, ENPH, INNV, PRCT, AMZN,
For the details of TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/timessquare+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC
- Catalent Inc (CTLT) - 1,480,600 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
- RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) - 1,058,700 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%
- TransUnion (TRU) - 1,365,750 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.49%
- Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) - 1,955,750 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
- Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) - 1,387,330 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.53%
TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $492.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 235,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)
TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $86.81. The stock is now traded at around $94.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 612,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $114.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 455,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)
TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.6 and $222.13, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $102.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 260,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enfusion Inc (ENFN)
TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Enfusion Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.8 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $20.15. The stock is now traded at around $13.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,500,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Samsara Inc (IOT)
TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Samsara Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.32 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $18.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 862,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bentley Systems Inc (BSY)
TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bentley Systems Inc by 134.18%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $60.5, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $37.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,533,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Paycor HCM Inc (PYCR)
TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Paycor HCM Inc by 296.50%. The purchase prices were between $26.84 and $35.97, with an estimated average price of $31.45. The stock is now traded at around $25.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,795,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)
TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp by 55.44%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $160.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 577,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)
TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc by 167.63%. The purchase prices were between $63.9 and $81.44, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 677,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM)
TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Allegro Microsystems Inc by 55.79%. The purchase prices were between $29.66 and $36.18, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $27.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,006,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)
TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Callaway Golf Co by 55.30%. The purchase prices were between $24.43 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $27.76. The stock is now traded at around $23.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,518,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (XLRN)
TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.Sold Out: LendingTree Inc (TREE)
TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in LendingTree Inc. The sale prices were between $107.07 and $161.39, with an estimated average price of $132.56.Sold Out: 2U Inc (TWOU)
TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in 2U Inc. The sale prices were between $20 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $26.32.Sold Out: Trinet Group Inc (TNET)
TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Trinet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $90.73 and $108.44, with an estimated average price of $99.84.Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $106.13 and $132.99, with an estimated average price of $118.13.Sold Out: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65.
