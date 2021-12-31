Millennium TVP Management Co., LLC Buys Aurora Innovation Inc, Chegg Inc

New Purchases: AUR,

Added Positions: CHGG,

Reduced Positions: BABA, BIGC,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Aurora Innovation Inc, Chegg Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Millennium TVP Management Co., LLC. As of 2021Q4, Millennium TVP Management Co., LLC owns 6 stocks with a total value of $93 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Millennium TVP Management Co., LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/millennium+tvp+management+co.%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) - 4,150,075 shares, 50.21% of the total portfolio. New Position Sunrun Inc (RUN) - 825,240 shares, 30.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 63,957 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7% BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC) - 109,978 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7% Chegg Inc (CHGG) - 106,993 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.96%

Millennium TVP Management Co., LLC initiated holding in Aurora Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $17.11, with an estimated average price of $11.3. The stock is now traded at around $4.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 50.21%. The holding were 4,150,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Millennium TVP Management Co., LLC added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 38.96%. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 106,993 shares as of 2021-12-31.