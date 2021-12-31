Advisor OS, LLC Buys Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF

New Purchases: DSTL, NEAR, MLPX, INFL, GDX, SPLG, IVV, GILD, TEL, AMD, GLOB, LNG, F, SIVB, TASK, COIN, ON, IVT, NEE, CVS, CTSH, DHI, FTNT, VFH, VTI, IGE, CMG, DECK, MO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisor OS, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Advisor OS, LLC owns 239 stocks with a total value of $490 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 457,332 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 134,656 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76% Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) - 46,682 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 34,325 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.63% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 30,706 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.56%

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $46.43, with an estimated average price of $43.66. The stock is now traded at around $44.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 149,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 120,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.81 and $39.45, with an estimated average price of $36.65. The stock is now traded at around $39.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 152,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $30.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 138,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $30.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 141,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 53,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 615.89%. The purchase prices were between $42.09 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 59,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.39%. The purchase prices were between $44.55 and $45.36, with an estimated average price of $45. The stock is now traded at around $44.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 54,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 39.46%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 39,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 24.25%. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $231.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 67,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc by 188.45%. The purchase prices were between $55.92 and $63.3, with an estimated average price of $59.47. The stock is now traded at around $61.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $42.05 and $48.69, with an estimated average price of $45.2.

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.99.

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $61.97 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.