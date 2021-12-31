Peninsula Wealth, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Visa Inc

New Purchases: AMZN, MSFT, V, TSLA, SNPS, GOOG, TIP, FB, BRK.B, VIG, GOOGL, AVGO, CSCO, SUB, PEP, BIV, IWF, USRT, BSV, CMG, PYPL, DLN, ESGU, COST, VT, IVV, SPLV, MOAT, PFE, JNJ, PRF, SPY, MA, VTIP, SDY, JPM, CRM, PG, VTI, TWTR, HD, HPE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Visa Inc, Tesla Inc, Synopsys Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peninsula Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Peninsula Wealth, LLC owns 66 stocks with a total value of $372 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 236,456 shares, 20.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.16% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 455,412 shares, 18.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 720,893 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.98% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 327,383 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 451,071 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.47%

Peninsula Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2776.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peninsula Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $301.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 9,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peninsula Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $231.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 9,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peninsula Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $891.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peninsula Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4. The stock is now traded at around $303.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peninsula Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2853.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 472 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peninsula Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 49.78%. The purchase prices were between $61.55 and $62.33, with an estimated average price of $61.99. The stock is now traded at around $60.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 29,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peninsula Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 29.22%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 28,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peninsula Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.