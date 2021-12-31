Copperwynd Financial, LLC Buys Glacier Bancorp Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Pfizer Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley, Applied Materials Inc

New Purchases: GBCI, FTNT, ZS, COST, SPTM, MET, LLY, INTU, FANG, WFG, PANW, NFJ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Glacier Bancorp Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Pfizer Inc, Fortinet Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley, Applied Materials Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Atlassian Corporation PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Copperwynd Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Copperwynd Financial, LLC owns 116 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 58,171 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 105.24% Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI) - 457,860 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 49,203 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.37% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 72,172 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 67,105 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05%

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.04 and $59.85, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.85%. The holding were 457,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $297.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 16,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24. The stock is now traded at around $245.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 18,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $521.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $54.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 17,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75. The stock is now traded at around $67.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 105.24%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.38%. The holding were 58,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 820.65%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 122,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 1875.50%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $239.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 21,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 43.24%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $163.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 23,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 107.28%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $891.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 125.97%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $90.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 26,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.